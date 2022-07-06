Inside Countdown's $150 million distribution centre in Auckland

Countdown opens a new $150 million fresh produce and meat distribution centre in Auckland.

On Wednesday, Countdown opens its $150 million Auckland fresh distribution centre.

The south Auckland facility is spread over 20,000 square metres and will have the capacity to distribute 300,000 crates of fresh produce and meat a week to its 150 North Island supermarkets.

Countdown has hired 260 people in a range of roles to operate the centre, including pickers, packers, operators and support staff.

The opening of the centre followed the announcement of plans for a $99m fresh distribution centre to be built in Rolleston, Canterbury, to service the South Island.

The Auckland centre opened on June 29, and is expected to fully service all 150 Countdown North Island stores by September.

Countdown director of property Matthew Grainger​ said the centre incorporated innovative supply chain technology.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Countdown has hired 260 people in a range of roles to operate the centre, including pickers, packers, operators and support staff.

“Every element of the facility has been designed to put the quality of locally-grown produce on display, from the refrigerated trucks that transport the produce from the farm through to the varied temperature controlled zones or ripening rooms that ensure produce is in peak condition when it reaches our stores,” Grainger​ said.

The facility was designed and built to a four Green Star standard, the minimum standard of the New Zealand and Australian sustainability rating system for commercial buildings.

The building collects rainwater for non-drinking water use, , has solar panels on the roof, operates a fleet of electric forklifts, and low energy and water-use condensers for cooling.

A single truck can be packed with both meat and produce, which cuts down on travel costs and carbon emissions.

The centre was built next to the Hilton Meat plant, which supplied Countdown’s North Island stores, and helped reduce freight transport, he said.

Grainger​ said the centre would offset about 183 tonnes of C02 a year.

Countdown had committed to a zero food waste to landfill from its stores by 2025 and a 63% reduction in emissions by 2030, from a 2015 baseline.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The centre will intake and distribute over 40,000 boxes of bananas every week.

Countdown this month announced it would faze out single use plastic produce bags.

Countdown said it would launched pilot the removal of bags from 19 stores from July 25, joining the Metro Herne Bay store which opened without single-use plastic produce bags last month.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The south Auckland facility is spread over 20,000 square metres.

The pilot would help it understand how to make the transition to being single-use plastic produce bag-free as easy as possible for customers, the company said.

The Government has announced it will ban single use plastic bags from October.