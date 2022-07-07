How you can get a work-life balance when you can't afford the pay cut

Johnson Corner chief executive Adnan Belushi has found a better work-life balance without cutting down on pay or work hours.

A growing number of people are jumping on the “anti-work” movement in search of a better work-life balance.

It has gained traction since the beginning of the pandemic, and is the belief that people should only work as much as they need to, rather than a traditional 40-hour, five-day week being the default.

But how can you achieve that if you can’t afford to reduce your hours or pay?

Adnan Belushi, chief executive of shared office environment Johnson Corner, said he decided he wanted a better work-life balance two years ago.

“I had come to realise that the world was getting more complex and demanding,” he said.

“The way I was operating was not healthy or sustainable.”

But with three young children, and not being willing to take a pay cut, Belushi decided to opt for a different way of working, which focused on optimising work and life in an integrated and sustainable fashion.

It involved focusing on nutrition, sleep, exercise, mental health and overall health.

“It is about this system over time improving naturally, giving you more time for life.”

He said it was important to not settle for a strict routine.

Instead, Belushi’s model focused on what needed to be achieved every quarter, and what the most efficient way was to achieve that while living a fulfilling life, he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff For Belushi, maintaining physical activity and good health, not delaying appointments, and a solid sleep, all help him perform better at work.

“When you decide what your quarterly objectives and key results are, fight for doing less work that brings the highest impact to your organisation.”

For Belushi, maintaining physical activity and good health, not delaying appointments, and getting solid sleep, all helped him perform better at work.

“This helps me perform at a high level with less time invested, so I can have more time for life. This is how I live a sustainable life.”

Professor of human resources management at AUT Jarrod Haar said just under 21% of the New Zealand workforce worked 50 hours a week or more.

Men made up almost three-quarters of this group.

“There is clearly a tension between wanting to earn enough money to survive, a challenge with high inflation, and curb back the long work hours,” he said.

Stuff Professor of human resources management at AUT, Jarrod Haar, said just under 21% of the New Zealand workforce work 50 hours a week or more.

If you wanted a better work-life balance, you had to take control, he said.

“Perhaps there are inefficiencies at your organisation or your own job. Work towards eliminating them and trying to stop work after 40 hours a week.”

Associate professor in economics at Massey University Matt Roskruge​ (Te Atiawa, Ngāti Tama), said following a tough two years, many people were seeking to rebalance their work and life.

While many had been able to maintain some working-from-home flexibility, others had found that their employer was unable or unwilling to offer flexibility, and financial pressure meant simply reducing hours or swapping pay for flexibility wasn’t an option, he said.

“For these workers, the first thing to exhaust is negotiations with your employer.”

An employer was obligated to consider flexible working arrangements, and it might be harder to reject the idea when productivity had been maintained during lockdown.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Associate professor in economics at Massey University, Matt Roskruge​, says people were chasing the work-life balance following the pandemic.

Also worth considering was negotiating four 10-hour work days instead of five eight-hour days.

And if you’re in a job that isn’t flexible, and where financial or other barriers meant changing hours wasn’t an option – you may need to find a way of living well for less, or better wellbeing and happiness in your time away from work.

“Overall, an unwilling or unable employer combined with financial constraints really leaves either addressing the employment, the financial constraints, or making better use of the recreational time we have.”