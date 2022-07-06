Government sets out the proposed new rules for supermarkets

The government is creating the role of Grocery Commissioner in an attempt to better regulate Countdown and Foodstuffs.

Details of a draft supermarket code designed to protect the customers and suppliers of Countdown and Foodstuffs are being unveiled by Commerce Minister David Clark.

The proposal will see the appointment of a new Grocery Commissioner, based within the Commerce Commission, to hold the industry to account.

Clark said the mandatory code, which is now out for public consultation, would address an imbalance in the bargaining power major grocery retailers had over their suppliers and “ensure suppliers get a fair deal”.

“This is especially important for the small, artisan brands and the emerging start-ups that want to get their products on shelves,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Foodstuffs takes first step towards opening up to wholesale

* Public could get say on break-up of Countdown and Foodstuffs early next year

* Supermarkets agree to submit to supplier code but defend home brands



“We want them to feel empowered and we also want consumers to have the added variety when they go to the supermarket.”

“Global factors” were driving up the cost of living, including the price of groceries, but the underlying problem in supermarket sector was a lack of competition, he said.

The Commerce Commission recommended mandatory rules to protect grocery suppliers from the supermarket chains’ market power, and to better inform consumers on matters such as unit pricing, when it published its final report into the $22 billion food sales industry in March.

But it has been left to officials from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and the Government to fill in the blanks over the details, including how the new rules will be enforced.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Countdown and Foodstuffs are the targets of a proposed industry code.

The Government has previously legislated to ban restrictive land covenants and lease agreements imposed by supermarkets and Clark’s announcement on Wednesday won’t end its push to reform the supermarket industry.

It expects to finalise the shape of new wholesale regulation rules later this year.

These will require Countdown and Foodstuffs to supply rival retailers, probably either on “non-discriminatory” terms equivalent to those under which they supply their own retail stores, or on a “regulated cost of supply basis”.

Clark also expects to report back to Cabinet in October on options for forcing Countdown and Foodstuffs to sell some of their stores or chains to make way for a third supermarket operator, although it is not yet clear whether it will decide take that step.