Brothers' argument for failing to pay $510,000 'not tethered to reality'

Napier hotel developers have been told to pay a $510,000 debt after Appeal Court judges found their argument “not tethered to reality”.

Brothers Malcolm and Anthony Herbert, their lawyer Stephen Lunn and two of their trusts appealed a High Court decision that ordered them to pay more than $500,000 in relation to a planned Hilton hotel development that turned sour.

Hotelier company USAR Napier Ltd, an arm of the Sarin Family’s hotel investment company, had intended to open a Hilton DoubleTree hotel in the former PWC building on the corner of Munroe and Raffles streets.

A lease agreement between Sarin and the Herbert’s Thackeray Trust was signed prior to 2020, as the building was being converted into a hotel.

Relations broke down and the trust sought to lease the building to another operator, Swiss-Belhotel.

In order to do so, Thackeray agreed to refund the $115,000 deposit that USAR had paid, plus a further $510,000 by April 2021.

The trust refunded the $115,000, but nothing else, prompting USAR to go to the High Court and get the order made by Associate Judge Dale Lester in October last year.

The Herberts, Lunn and the trusts appealed the decision to the Court of Appeal. The matter was heard before Judges Gilbert, Mander and Fitzgerald last month.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Sarin Investments had planned to open a Hilton DoubleTree hotel in the building, before things turned sour. (File photo)

The judges heard claims from Malcolm Herbert that USAR director Udai Sarin had assured him, verbally, that he would remove all marketing of the Hilton brand on advertising platforms such as Booking.com and Expedia.com.

Herbert claimed that failure to remove Hilton branding resulted in a loss of more than $1million to Swiss-Belhotel between December 2020 and May 2021.

Sarin said he’d never provided an assurance to remove Hilton marketing, and pointed out that this was under Hilton’s control, not USARs.

The judges found calculations used to project the losses claimed by Herbert were “not tethered to the reality that the hotel was not completed and could not accommodate any guests (leaving aside the challenges being faced at that time by the hotel industry because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated travel restrictions)”.

They found that the Herberts had not been able to show any arguable lost profit as a result of any failure by USAR to secure the removal of Hilton’s marketing from online platforms prior to April or May 2021.

As it happened, the hotel did not open until December 2021.

The appeal was dismissed with costs awarded to USAR.