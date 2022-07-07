Woman complains after making $245,000 loss on fund investment

Lara told a fund manager she had $300,000 to invest, but ultimately decided to invest $950,000 in July last year, shortly before sharemarkets around the world fell.

A woman left horrified at losing $245,000​ by investing in two funds has failed to win compensation.

The woman complained to the Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL) ombudsman scheme, after the $950,000​ she sunk into the two funds in July last year, fell in value to $705,000 ​nine months later.

But Susan Taylor​, chief executive and financial ombudsman​ at FSCL, said the fund manager had been clear its funds were higher risk, and the woman had turned down the offer of personalised advice.

Neither the woman, referred to as Lara, nor the fund manager were named in the decision by FSCL.

Taylor said Lara invested after seeing an online advertisement for a fund manager.

She spoke with an adviser at the fund manager to ask about minimum investment amounts and historic investment performance, Taylor said.

The adviser offered her personalised advice to determine the best investment strategy for her, but she declined.

“She said she had money invested in various places and knew the risks. She told the adviser she was simply looking for a company who could get the highest return possible,” Taylor said.

FSCL had listened to a recording of that conversation, she said.

The adviser warned the investment in the two funds would come with a higher risk than setting up a diversified investment plan.

“After hearing about the impressive past returns for the funds, Lara chose two she wanted to invest in. The adviser told Lara she should not base her investment decisions solely on past returns.

“Lara said she was aware of the risks from her other investments, and understood the returns were not guaranteed.”

Lara told the fund manager she had $300,000 to invest, but ultimately decided to invest $950,000 in July last year, shortly before sharemarkets around the world fell.

Both the funds she invested in were rated as 6 on a 1 to 7 risk scale, with 7 being the highest, Taylor said.

Within three months, Lara complained to the manager about falls in the value of her investments.

supplied Susan Taylor, chief executive and financial ombudsman from the Financial Services Complaints Limited says the fund manager had been clear its funds were higher risk, and Lara had turned down the offer of personalised advice.

“She said she did not invest her money to lose it and asked why the funds were dropping badly,” she said.

Taylor said she was offered personalised advice again, but declined.

“Under our rules ... we cannot consider a complaint about the investment performance of a product, except where the complaint is about non-disclosure, misrepresentation, or misleading conduct,” Taylor said.

“We were satisfied Lara had declined personalised advice and had been warned about the risks. We noted both funds had a suggested minimum investment timeframe of seven to 10 years and were listed as being suitable for long-term investors who could tolerate significant volatility,” Taylor said.

Taylor said investors should think carefully about declining investment advice, which gave them the opportunity to have their attitude to risk assessed.

“Although Lara said she knew the risks of investing and was comfortable with them, her response when the funds went down in value suggests she was not happy with significant short-term volatility,” Taylor said.

The case also showed the dangers of not properly considering the suggested minimum investment time frames, and of relying on past performance when making decisions, Taylor said.