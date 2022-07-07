Subsea cable doubles NZ's internet capacity and offers reduced lag

The Auckland segment of Southern Cross Cable's Next cable came ashore last year and is now live (video first published in July 2021).

An internet cable that roughly doubles New Zealand’s internet connectivity to the rest of the world is now in service.

The US$350 million ($570m) SX Next cable runs between Auckland, Sydney and Los Angeles and will also provide the first fibre-optic broadband connections to Tokelau and Kiribati.

Spark spokesperson Sam Smith said the new cable, which it part owns through the Southern Cross Cable joint venture, would reduce the lag on internet traffic between Auckland and Los Angeles by about 5% thanks to its more direct route.

“While it may not seem like much, it tends to be very important for users with time-sensitive requirements such as financial traders, and gamers,” she said.

SX Next would also allow internet providers to offer more resilience and diversity on international connections to customers for whom “uptime” was paramount, such as banks, she said.

Southern Cross Cable marketing director Craige Sloots said the main importance of the cable for consumers was that it dramatically increased the amount of data that could be carried to and from New Zealand.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Covid pandemic was an extra complication commissioning SX Next, but owner Southern Cross Cable says the job is now done.

That was important as the demand for internet streaming services and 5G data connections grew, he said.

Smith said SX Next would ensure the country’s data needs were catered for over the next 20 years.

Southern Cross has two other fibre-optic cables, configured in a ‘figure of 8’ centred in Hawaii, that also connect New Zealand, Australia and the US, but these are expected to drop out of service some time from 2030.

Singapore-owned company Hawaiki also owns a competing trans-Pacific cable, with more connections planned, and Spark has a separate interest along with Vodafone in another fibre-optic link across the Tasman.

Southern Cross said the 15,480 kilometre SX Next cable had the capacity to carry 72 terabits of data a second, which would be enough to simultaneously stream more than 4.5 million videos in 4K resolution.

The commissioning of the cable has taken two years, due to complications created by the Covid pandemic.