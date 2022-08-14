NZ avocado industry warned to brace for lower prices as key Aussie market swamped

New Zealand’s avocado industry needs to brace itself for a period of lower prices and volatility ahead as its key Australian market is swamped with the fashionable fruit, and returns from its emerging Asian market lag behind.

Increased Australian production resulted in an “avalanche” of avocados last year which saw retail prices for the green creamy fruit fall to a record low A$1 and prices this year are 47% below the five-year average, according to Rabobank associate analyst Pia Piggott.

“It's simple supply and demand - as the supply goes up, the price goes down,” she says.

Strong demand for the heavily promoted “superfood” which features in dishes such as smashed avocado, has prompted Australian farmers to plant more than 1000 hectares a year and after six years those trees are now coming to maturity, which is expected to see Australia’s production expand by more than 40% over the next four years.

New Zealand is also ramping up its supply, although at a more modest pace than Australia, as new orchards in Northland reach maturity and the industry is looking to increase its productive area from 4400ha to 10,000ha by 2040. Avocado orchards are also expanding outside their traditional Northland and Bay of Plenty regions to new areas such as Taranaki.

Australia had a bumper crop in the key growing state of Western Australia in the year to June 30, with production up an estimated 265% as the hectares of mature trees in the state increased 21%, Piggott says.

Western Australia, which harvests from July through March, and New Zealand, which harvests from August through February, supply the majority of Australia’s avocados during spring and summer.

Avocados are native to the tropical, humid climate of Central America. Western Australia’s high sunshine, low rainfall climate has advantages over New Zealand’s wetter climate, but it can get too hot and lacks the abundant water supply that New Zealand has for growing the trees.

Some big avocado producers are also dipping their toes in the Australian market, with Chile, one of the world’s largest, starting exports in 2020.

The oversupply in Australia made New Zealand exports uneconomic last year and avocado export volumes across the Tasman halved to 12,700 tonnes while revenue slumped 76% to $44 million in the year to June 30, according to Stats NZ data.

The New Zealand avocado industry’s reliance on a dominant export market in Australia has long been identified as a key risk.

Piggott expects Australia to remain an export destination for New Zealand, although she says the volume is likely to decrease over time.

The Government, through the Ministry for Primary Industries Manatū Ahu Matua (MPI), the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Hīkina Whakatutuki (MBIE), Plant and Food Research Rangahau Ahumāra Kai, and Callaghan Innovation has spent millions funding a variety of projects to improve the local crop and help the industry develop alternative markets.

Avocado was the first fresh fruit to receive funding under MPI’s Primary Growth Partnership (PGP) scheme through the New Zealand Avocados Go Global programme.

Established by the National Party in the 2009 budget, the PGP programme aimed to boost primary sector growth and innovation through government and industry co-investment.

Under the Go Global programme, MPI in June 2014 agreed to give the Avocado Industry Council $4.28m over five years. The industry committed to matching investment of $2.93m in cash and $1.35m of in-kind contributions, taking the total value of the programme to $8.56m.

It was extended in 2019 to $11.4m in value over seven years to June 2021, taking total government funding to $5.4m, and industry investment to $5.96m - $3.96m in cash and $2m in-kind. The programme was later extended a further 18 months out to the end of 2022 due to the impact of Covid-19.

The Go Global programme had five main objectives, the first of which was to significantly increase volumes and value in prioritised Asian markets as well as the New Zealand market, which is the industry’s second-biggest after Australia.

In its 2021 annual report, NZ Avocado said the Go Global programme aimed “to transform New Zealand’s avocado industry from a reliance on one market to a globally competitive, high value, sustainable export industry, and a dynamic market in New Zealand.”

However, Australia has remained by far the biggest export market until the glut of fruit last year saw it decline sharply.

Just 58% of New Zealand’s avocado export volumes were sent across the Tasman last year, down from 89% the previous year and an average of 82% in the previous five years, according to Stats NZ data. Asian markets accounted for the remaining 42% of export volume.

MPI director of investment programmes Steve Penno said the Go Global programme enabled New Zealand’s avocado industry to pivot its supply last year into alternative markets such as Asia.

“The work undertaken to open new markets and maintain existing Asian markets provided the resilience the industry needed when faced with increased volumes and trade disruptions,” he said.

Still, prices lagged behind what exporters had previously got in Australia, leading to lower overall export values, MPI noted in its June outlook report for primary industries. Shipping issues due to Covid-19 disruption also hurt exports, meaning more avocados remained in New Zealand.

The total value of New Zealand avocado exports slumped 61% to a nine-year low of $79.2m in the year to June 30, according to Stats NZ data.

NZ Avocado chief executive Jen Scoular says last year was “terrible” for avocado values, although the crop itself was good.

She says Australian avocado volumes trebled during the New Zealand supply season, and given Australia has limited export markets due to the presence of fruit fly, the domestic market was flooded with fruit.

“They just didn’t have anywhere else for their fruit to go,” she says. “Their whole market collapsed.”

In contrast, New Zealand has secured access to most Asian markets and exporters were “agile” in moving three times as much product last year to Asia than the previous year, she says.

“We knew we had to find alternative markets, and we have been,” she said. “We’ve known that’s going to happen, and it’s happening.”

Scoular says Australia had remained the dominant export market because it offered higher prices than other markets.

“At the end of the day, when Australia was offering the best value, if you’re needing to get value back to your growers, then the sensible place is to put your majority into the best paying market, but keep your options open in Asia, which is what we did.”

Australia is also the closest market with an established supply chain which enabled exporters to get the fruit to supermarket shelves quickly and in good condition, she notes.

“But we absolutely will be encouraging exporters to look at export markets outside Australia, which they are very actively doing.”

She says most exporters will have already been on the ground in Asia this year preparing for the coming season.

MPI’s Penno notes that New Zealand has the advantage of access to eight Asian markets, including India and China, the latter of which is the largest potential market in Asia.

By comparison, Australia has limited access to Asian markets due to phytosanitary regulations.

A review of the Go Global programme in 2016 said major issues “abound” in the industry’s Asian diversification initiative, including control of quality and ripening, education of retailers and consumers, aligning the supply chain to new markets and the need for a different marketing strategy to sell avocados during the North Asian winter.

Scoular is confident the local industry will be able to secure a premium for New Zealand avocados in Asia through campaigns around the country’s provenance story.

Still, she says the industry has had some “exceptional” returns in recent years and those can’t be expected to continue in the future.

Growers will need to focus on productivity and costs to improve returns, she says.

“If they produce twice as many avocados, they can afford to get a little bit less per tray than they have in the past,” she says. “Productivity is very key to being able to get a good return from avocados.”

To be sure, New Zealand is not the only avocado exporter targeting Asia’s large population, low per-capita consumption and growing middle class for growth.

Rabobank’s Piggott says Australian export volumes increased more than 350% last year and the country needs to export more to rebalance oversupply in its domestic market and ensure prices are sustainable.

She estimates Australian exports will need to grow from 8000 tonnes in 2021 to 20,000 to 35,000 tonnes by 2026.

“The main solution both for Australia and New Zealand is to diversify their exports into the Asian market,” she says.

United States growers are also targeting Asia, with South Korea and Japan having become the main destination markets for US avocados, accounting for about half of US exports in the past couple of seasons, and exports to other Asian markets such as China, Hong Kong and Taiwan continue to grow, Rabobank notes.

Mexican and South American exporters are also looking to diversify as growth slows in other markets such as Europe.

“Asia is really where there's the growth for everyone,” Piggott says. “There's huge potential there.”

While proximity to Asia is an advantage, shipping and supply chain disruption due to Covid remains a crucial issue as the fruit is perishable and needs to arrive at its destination in good condition for consumers, she says.

New Zealand is hosting the World Avocado Conference in Auckland next year and Scoular says with more avocados coming on stream, the industry will be looking at how they can work together to grow demand.

Piggott warns that avocado growers need to brace themselves for continuing volatile conditions and prepare for a period of continued low prices and earnings.

New Zealand has shown last year that it can ramp up exports towards Asia, but if that’s not successful, avocado orchards could be ripped out and the land converted to another more profitable crop such as kiwifruit, she says.

“That would be the worst-case scenario,” she says. “I don't think it's happening yet, but it's something that could definitely happen.”