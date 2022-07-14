New Motueka Library project squeaks in below budget

The new Motueka Library along Wallace St, which was opened in March.

A completion report for the new Motueka Library shows the total spend for the project was just over $4.92 million – slightly below its total budget of almost $4.98m.

The new library – Te Noninga Kumu – was opened to the public on March 19. At 1100 square metres, the new building on Decks Reserve, fronting Wallace St, is more than twice the size of the former library on Pah St.

That opening in March was the culmination of a Tasman District Council project that formally commenced with the appointment of a project manager in November 2018.

Initially, the council considered expanding the existing library but, after investigations of alterative options and a feasibility study, the Decks Reserve site was selected for a new build.

Cherie Sivignon/Stuff The new Motueka Library on Decks Reserve is more than twice the size of its predecessor on Pah St.

The new library was delivered under a design-build model. Coman Construction and JTB Architects were awarded the contract and construction started in November 2020.

A completion report for the library project was presented to the council operations committee by libraries manager Glennis Coote and project manager Adam Henderson. That report showed that from the early stages, the design-build budget was fixed at $3.755m – a total considered “ambitious”.

“The Motueka Library was delivered within budget,” the completion report says. “However, there was additional grant money received, but there were also additional features added.”

Several of those additional features took the building over and above the minimum building code and compliance requirements, particularly regarding sustainability such as the use of a structure that is almost 100% renewable timber, as opposed to steel or concrete, both of which have a high greenhouse gas emission footprint.

Coman Construction & Jerram Tocker Barron Architects A virtual walk through of the design concept for the new Motueka Library, which opened on Saturday. Video first published in November 2020.

Successful grant applications for $500,000 provided the funding for those aspirational design, sustainability, and cultural features.

“Value for money to the council is very high on this project,” the completion report says. “In part, this is due to timing.”

The building industry was experiencing “unprecedented delays” in material supply, and escalation in prices.

“Fortunately, the construction programme of the Motueka Library was slightly ahead of most of the impact of these delays and cost increases,” the report says. “This project has illustrated the importance of a robust review of project budgets just prior to commencement.”

Motueka ward councillor David Ogilvie thanked Henderson, Coote and service and strategy group manager Susan Edwards in particular for their work on the library project.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tasman District Council service and strategy group manager Susan Edwards, pictured in late 2020 during a tour of the new Motueka Library construction site, has now left the council.

Edwards, who started working for the council in March 2008, has left her job to travel.

At a strategy and policy committee meeting on Thursday, chairperson Kit Maling outlined some of Edwards’ key projects during her time with the council including the new Motueka Library along with the construction of Saxton Velodrome and the Golden Bay Rec Park Centre. Edwards also had the jobof overseeing reserve management planning and the joint Saxton Field Reserve Management Plan with Nelson City Council as well as responsibility for the development of Long Term Plans and associated Activity Management Plans.

“During my nine years on council, Susan has always been available to give advice for very difficult and complex decisions,” Maling said. “Her knowledge of the Local Government Act and the precedents in this area have been invaluable to council.”