Shekou and Noel Leeming worst for delivery delays and failure to delivery

Shekou's Instagram page appears to have been taken down shortly after Stuff requested comment on the Commerce Commission’s complaints data.

Fashion retailer Shekou​ and electronics retailer Noel Leeming are among the worst offenders for delivery delays and non-delivery of items, according to the Commerce Commission.

The New Zealand-founded women’s fashion brand had received the most complaints over delivery issues in the year to May 31, with 11​ complaints received by the regulator for long waits and non-delivery.

Consumer NZ has investigated the company for similar issues, and the commission said it contacted Shekou in December to remind it of its obligations under the Fair Trading Act (FTA) in relation to delivery delays and non-delivery.

Noel Leeming, which is part of the Warehouse Group, received the most complaints during 2020 and 2021, with 138 and 62​ complaints in those years respectively.

Figures were released by the commission under the Official Information Act (OIA).

In December 2020, the commission issued a warning to Noel Leeming relating to the Fair Trading Act (FTA) for making delivery promises for goods it may not be able to fill, and accepting payment for goods the company was realistically unable to supply within a reasonable time.

The commission also has an active FTA investigation into Noel Leeming connected to a number of the delivery complaints.

“The investigation is at an early stage and the commission has not yet formed a view on breaches of the law,” the commission said in its OIA response.

A spokesperson for Noel Leeming said the company was working with the Commerce Commission to provide the information needed for its enquiries.

He said during 2020 and 2021 the store experienced an unprecedented demand for products purchased online due to the pandemic, and through there were disruptions to the supply chain globally and delivery constraints locally.

Noel Leeming continued to improve its systems to ensure it was better equipped to deal with a high volume of online orders.

“This includes increasing our customer care team to support our customer enquiries, as well as opening up more fulfilment capacity to get orders to customers quickly,” the spokesperson said.

The commission pointed out larger traders were likely to generate more complaints as a function of their scale, which was not adjusted for.

Some complaints may also have been directed at other market monitors and therefore not registered by the Commission, the OIA response noted.

Consumer NZ started investigation Shekou at the start of 2021 following complaints over long delivery delays, and issues with its refunds policy.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Commerce Commission is responsible for enforcing laws relating to competition, fair trading, and consumer rights, and is currently investigating Noel Leeming over delivery issues.

At the time, Consumer NZ head of research Jessica Wilson said the organisation was concerned that consumers were being told they couldn’t get a refund – a stance that conflicted with the Consumer Guarantees Act.

Complaints over delivery time and non-delivery had boomed during the pandemic, with total complaints jumping from 295 in 2019, to 587 in 2020, and 471 in 2021.

The commission noted the ongoing pandemic, weather events, and other international developments were affecting the production and distribution of goods, which could contribute to delivery delays.

Shekou has been approached for comment.