Woman's conviction quashed so she doesn't lose her job

Yixuan Sun will keep her job after her conviction relating to a money laundering syndicate was quashed at the High Court in Auckland on June 29.

A “gullible”​ woman convicted in connection with a money laundering syndicate has had her conviction quashed​ so she doesn’t lose her job as an accountant at an Auckland construction company.

Yixuan Sun​ was convicted of the offence in April​ at the Auckland District Court​ and discharged, though she failed to persuade justice Pippa Sinclair​ to grant her a discharge without conviction.

Sun was charged after a police anti-money laundering investigation, dubbed Operation Brookings​, led to her boyfriend, Xiaoyu Lu,​ being charged.

She had helped Lu​ by finding someone willing to exchange New Zealand dollars for Chinese Renminbi, for which she was offered commission.

But Sun has now had her conviction quashed in the High Court in Auckland​, where justice Anne Hinton​ said the consequences of conviction would be out of proportion to her offending.

Hinton said Sun was at best very gullible​ in her dealings with her then boyfriend​, and perhaps over-impressed by his apparent wealth.

“Ms Sun needs to choose her friends much more scrupulously in future. She cannot afford to be closely associated again with someone facing charges such as Mr Lu is in this matter,” Hinton said.

Hinton said the syndicate targeted by Operation Brookings used cryptocurrency trades, informal value transfer services and the purchase of high-value assets to conceal the proceeds of criminal offending.

She said some time in April or May 2020​, Lu offered Sun a commission if she could find individuals willing to exchange New Zealand dollars for Chinese Renminbi (RMB)​.

Sun advertised this service on the social media service WeChat, and arranged a meeting between someone who responded to the advert and Lu, so Lu could exchange RMB50,000​ for $10,000 in cash.

In his April judgment, Judge Sinclair ruled Sun’s offending wasn’t at the high end of the criminal justice scale, but said there was a strong public interest people like Sun, who worked in the financial accounting sector, being held to account for financial crimes.

Georgia May Gilbertson/Stuff Detective superintendent Iain Chapman said the money laundering syndicate targetted by Operation Brookings in 2020 allegedly laundered drug money.

Sun was an accountant with an Auckland-based construction company, and Sinclair found the conviction did not threaten her current job, though he acknowledged it could reduce her chances of one day becoming a chartered accountant.

Sinclair considered Sun had a limited role as a “middle person” and that the offending was unsophisticated.

He also said Sun was previously of good character, showed remorse, and posed a low risk of reoffending.

She also cooperated with police, pleaded guilty, and agreed to testify against Lu.

At her appeal, Sun said her employer had been under a mistaken understanding that a conviction would not constitute a “criminal record” for her.

On being convicted, her hours had been cut, and she was given notice.

Sun said if the appeal was successful, she would get to keep her job.

The Crown opposed her appeal.

Hinton said when Sinclair declined to discharge Sun without conviction, he was under the impression she would keep her job.

Her employer provided an affidavit to the High Court saying he did not originally realise a conviction for Sun would amount to her having a “criminal record”.

Once he realised it did, he told the company’s board, which could not tolerate an employee with a criminal record.

Hinton said: “If this evidence had been before Judge Sinclair, based on a careful reading of her judgment, I consider her assessment would have favoured discharge without conviction.”