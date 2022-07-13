Private healthcare benefits when public falls short

As the public health sector comes under pressure, the private health sector is increasingly stepping in to pick up the slack. Some say that increases inequity.

Public hospitals have faced increased demand through Covid-19, and are now confronted with an influenza spike through winter, at a time when elective surgery waiting lists have ballooned due to the pandemic. The challenges come amid staff shortages due to vacancies, illness and isolation requirements.

Professor Robin Gauld, the director of the University of Otago's Centre for Health Systems, says the private sector benefits from pressure in the public system.

“The private sector always does better when the public sector is unable to deliver,” he says. “I suspect there will be an increasing number of people seeking private treatment because of either the inability of the public sector to treat them, or concerns about the ability to be treated in the public sector.”

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 Australia: Nurses say military is needed to alleviate Victoria's hospital crisis

* Covid-19: Patient 'powerless' after DHBs told private hospitals to defer surgeries

* Cyber attack: Waikato DHB counting ransomware cost but it remains to be tallied



Southern Cross Health Insurance, which accounts for about two thirds of the health insurance market, has gained an extra 20,000 members in the past 12 months, taking its total to just over 908,000 members, according to chief sales and marketing officer Kerry Boielle.

That’s its sixth successive year of growth, and an acceleration from the extra 8500 members it gained in the year to June 30, 2021.

“We can largely attribute this growth to an increased focus by New Zealanders on their health and wellbeing, seeking assurance that they are covered for unexpected events – which is the vital role health insurance plays,” Boielle says. “We’re also seeing strong demand from businesses who are investing in health insurance for their people.”

Breakfast From July 1, 2022 all 20 DHBs were scrapped and two new entities took over running the health system.

Otago University’s Gauld is concerned about the trend to private healthcare, saying it is “deeply inequitable”.

“I don’t think that’s what New Zealanders want,” he says. “We’re a country that has aspired to having a good public healthcare system that treats everyone, regardless of income.

“There’s a human rights issue here. Why should some people get the care that they need to keep them out of misery, to keep them in work, because they can pay, where other people live in misery and are unable to effectively work and lead a good life because they can’t pay and can’t access the care they need.

“The more that you see the private sector being bolstered, the more that that goal of equity and of solidarity and ‘we’re all in this together’ is undermined.

“It’s nothing short of a national scandal that we have these sets of arrangements in place.”

Supplied Professor Robin Gauld, director of the University of Otago’s Centre for Health Systems, says a trend to private healthcare is “deeply inequitable”.

Rather than continuing to put more money into the public healthcare system, Gauld would like to reduce the divide between public and private through the introduction of a social insurance model which was agnostic as to where services were provided from.

“It means that the least well off people have equal chances of receiving treatment as the most well off people who can simply pay,” Gauld says. “You are still going to have equity issues, but they would be seriously reduced through opening up the public and the private sectors to patients being funded through social insurance.”

Private hospital group Evolution Healthcare, which operates Wakefield and Bowen hospitals in Wellington, Royston Hospital in Hawke’s Bay, and the Grace Hospital in Tauranga in partnership with Southern Cross, has worked closely with the public sector throughout the pandemic, helping to relieve the pressure on public hospitals, according to chief executive Sue Channon.

“We are taking quite a few patients for the public sector,” Channon says. “We’ve continued our relationship with them, which was really well developed through the early stages of the Covid pandemic.

“We’re in constant contact on a daily basis almost to take on additional work for the public sector, and that’s across all of our hospitals.”

The group has added public patients to its own surgery lists where it has extra capacity, and has also leased entire operating theatres to the public sector, under a ‘wet lease’ model where Evolution provides staff, equipment and consumables and the public sector provides surgeons and anaesthetists for a full list of public patients.

“We work alongside each other and we complement each other very well,” Channon says.

Evolution has opened 11 operating theatres this year and plans further expansion next year as it sees a shortage of capacity and looks to meet the need.

“The private sector has a very important role to play in the provision of healthcare services for New Zealanders,” Channon says.

“We’re seeing that with the additional workload attached to the pandemic, and now the flu, the elective surgery gets put off, and the waiting lists grow. Patient outcomes are poorer if they do not get access to the heathcare they need when they need it. I think everyone knows that and we are working very hard together to make sure we can give New Zealanders and patients access to those services.”

Still, she acknowledged that the private sector faced its own constraints similar to the public sector with operating theatres sometimes forced to close due to staff sickness, and surgery cancellations when patients became unwell or were exposed to Covid-19.

“It’s impacting all of us.”