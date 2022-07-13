My guide to: How to get your unclaimed money from Inland Revenue

Could IR be holding onto some of your money?

More than $261 million in unclaimed money is sitting with Inland Revenue waiting to be reunited with its owners.

So how do you know if you’re one of the thousands who have unclaimed money?

What is unclaimed money?

Unclaimed money is money that is held by an organisation or person because the owner can’t be located.

Usually the money will become unclaimed where the owner has not interacted with the money for five years and can come from organisations such as trusts, former employers, government departments and banks.

Amounts of more than $100 get passed on to Inland Revenue (IR), while for amounts less than $100 the organisation can choose what to do with it.

The amount of unclaimed money was $181m in 2020, but that had ballooned to $261m, with the average unclaimed amount being $906.51, an IR spokesperson said.

How can you check if you have unclaimed money?

You can search your name in the IR unclaimed money database to see if, and how much, money you are owed.

It will show your name, how much you are owed and from what organisation.

How do you claim it back?

If in fact you are owed money, you can apply through the IR website, or using your myIR login.

You can also apply on behalf on someone else, such as a family member, but you will need to provide evidence you have the authority to.

IR then checks the request.

If your claim has been successful, the money is paid into your bank account. Alternatively, if you request it, the money can be transferred to an income tax debt you may have.