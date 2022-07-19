NZ Post, Fonterra launch alternative fuel trucks

Fonterra has launched its first electric tanker in Waikato.

New Zealand Post and Fonterra have rolled out electric trucks to help meet carbon emissions targets in their respective fleets.

The NZ Post truck is powered by a hydrogen powered fuel cell, and the Fonterra milk tanker, named Milk-E, runs on batteries.

NZ Post chief executive David Walsh said the truck would be a key part of the companies plans to be carbon-neutral by 2030.

“This marks the beginning of an exciting new phase in New Zealand trucking,” Walsh said.

New Zealand was just the third country to receive the truck, following Korea, where it was manufactured, and Switzerland, he said.

The truck could travel 400km on a single charge and was expected to be on the road in September, initially on shorter routes from Auckland and Hamilton, he said.

Refuelling stations were expected to open by early next year, which would allow the trucks to travel throughout the country, Walsh said.

Daniel Smith/Stuff The brand new NZ Post Hyundai Xcient fuel cell electric truck can travel 400km on a single charge.

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said the trucks were evidence of the Government’s Low Emission Transport Fund being put to work.

“We won’t be able to fulfil our 2050 carbon emissions targets without vehicles like this,” Woods said.

The Government paid Hyundai New Zealand $500,000 to bring in five hydrogen powered Xcient FCEV trucks into the country, one of which had been bought by NZ Post, she said.

It was estimated the Hyundai Xcients FCEVs would each displace 170 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

In Morrinsville, Fonterra launched a trial with its first electric milk-tanker.

The truck can travel about 140km on a charge and can have its battery swapped in less than two minutes.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Fonterra chief operating officer Fraser Whineray says the electric milk tanker will help de-carbonise carbonise the cooperative and save money.

Fonterra chief operation officer Fraser Whineray said the 100% electric milk-tanker was part of the company’s move towards greener energy.

“We think the move to electric is very important because it certainly helps to de-carbonise, but also it helps to reduce costs because driving on electricity is certainly much cheaper,” Whineray said.

“Right across the co-op our teams are constantly looking at how we can decrease our emissions, from on farm, to at our sites and throughout our transport network.

“This is the start of a journey where eventually we’ll be driving most things on renewable fuel,” he said.

‘Milk-E’ was part of a two-year trial during which Fonterra would test how far the tanker could travel, charging periods, maintenance, milk collection ability, cost efficiency as well as driver comfort and safety.

It would run and operate on a battery swap system which could be carried out in under 10 minutes, with battery charging time taking up to three hours.

The trail is part of a joint venture between the Government, Fonterra and the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority.

The tanker is similar in size to the diesel version, with capacity to carry about 26 tonnes of milk.

“The nationwide annual emissions from Fonterra’s milk collection are estimated to be around 126,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide,” she said.

The tanker truck was expected to be road ready next month and would operate within the Waitoa area in Waikato.