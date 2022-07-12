Spark shines in flat market after achieving 'excellent price' for tower network

Econ Talks - NZ economy stressed as we pay the inflated price for too much stimulus (14 April 2022)

Benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index slips 0.02%

Spark biggest stock traded

Investors await Reserve Bank decision

The sharemarket closed flat in quiet holiday trading as investors were cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index slid 0.02%, or 2.747 points, to 11,103.39 on Tuesday. On the broader market, 72 stocks fell and 66 gained. Trading was quiet at the start of the school holidays with just $111 million of shares changing hands.

The Reserve Bank is expected to hike the official cash rate (OCR) by another 50 basis points to 2.5% following double hikes in April and May. Investors also have their eye on the United States, where June inflation data is due for release on Wednesday as the corporate reporting season gets underway.

“It's been slow holiday trading with the focus on the OCR announcement tomorrow,” said Peter McIntyre, an adviser at Craigs Investment Partners. “It's just a cautious trade.”

READ MORE:

* Pushpay shares soar 24% as potential suitors emerge; NZX 50 slips

* S&P/NZX50 rises 0.5%, Air New Zealand shares up 4.9%

* Sharemarket declines as Fisher & Paykel Healthcare hits 2-year low



Telecommunications company Spark was the biggest stock traded by volume and value. The company’s shares rose 1.9% to $4.99 after announcing it had sold a 70% stake in its mobile phone tower network to a Canadian investment fund for $900 million.

The sale valued Towerco at $1.175 billion, which is 33.8 times its expected operating earnings of $34.8m for the year to the end of June 2023.

McIntyre said Spark achieved “an excellent price” compared with similar Australian sales at about 25 times earnings.

“The share price reacted well to that,” he said.

Investors expect to hear more next month on Spark’s plans for the money, including the potential for returns to shareholders, debt repayment, and investment in growth.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF/Stuff Telecommunications company Spark was the biggest stock traded by volume and value after announcing it had sold a majority stake in its mobile phone tower network.

McIntyre noted that Spark has been in favour this year as investors turned to defensive assets during volatility. The stock is up 13% this year, in contrast with a 15% decline in the NZX 50.

Technology company Trade Window was halted from trading until Thursday as it arranges a share sale to investors to raise about $10m to fund future growth.

Some $2.5m of the money raised would be used to fund the acquisition of fellow tech company Rfider, with $7.1m retained as cash on its balance sheet, and $400,000 going towards transaction costs, the company said.

Trade Window plans to sell $9m of shares in a private placement for 70 cents each, and offer $1m of shares to eligible shareholders. The shares last traded at $1.01 on Monday.

Transport fleet data company Eroad dropped 5% to $2.09, following a rapid acceleration which has seen its shares gain 47% so far this month.

“If a stock accelerates 50%, it's not surprising to see a bit of money taken off the top of that, so it’s come back today” McIntyre said.

Still, the shares remain down 66% over the past year.

Asian shares mostly fell after a slump on Wall Street erased recent gains. US futures and oil prices also declined.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei dropped 1.8%, South Korea's Kospi slipped 1.2%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 1.5%, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 1%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3%.

On Wall Street on Monday, the S&P 500 dropped 1.2%, giving up most gains from the previous week. The Dow Industrial Average dipped 0.5%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 2.3%.

- With AP