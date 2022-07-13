Armageddon Expo buys south Auckland's Spookers

Spookers in Auckland's Kingseat, will now be owned Armageddon Expo.

Auckland's horror theme park Spookers has been sold – after being on the market for five years – to the owners of the Armageddon Expo.

Spookers, which is on the grounds of Kingseat Hospital, a former psychiatric unit in Auckland’s rural south, has been leased by Julia Tukiri, her husband Jemall and her parents, mayor of Rangitikei Andrew Watson and Beth Watson since 2005.

The family originally decided to sell the business in 2018, but the sale fell through. It was put back on the market in 2020.

William and Adele Geradts, the owners of Armageddon Expo, a comic-con style event, said they planned to bring their “event experience” to the attraction.

They would be working alongside Jason Spiller, of gaming company Arcanist.

William Geradts said they “relished the challenge” of taking over the business and were excited to join Spookers with Armageddon.

“Spookers is amazing as it is, it doesn’t need much improvement, so we’re looking more at adding extra things to it.”

He said they were looking at adding a haunted house tour, hosting a Dungeons and Dragons afternoon at Spookers and new themed event nights.

All the current actors would stay on at Spookers when Armageddon Expo officially became the owners on August 1.

STUFF Thousands attended the Armageddon expo in Auckland.

Geradts said it was likely they would end up needing even more staff.

Geradts said he had been looking at buying Spookers for four years, but at that stage it wasn’t manageable.

However, now the timing was good.

“I could not be more excited for this – we’re aiming to scare the living bejeebies out of guests.”

The former owners of Spookers said they were “looking forward” to taking a break from the late-night horror show.

“We want to thank every unique and special employee that we have had the pleasure to know, learn from and watch mature over the years,” the Watson family said in a statement.

Tukiri said she was excited about the future of Spookers and it was an end of an era for her, but she was ready for a break.

“I have no idea what’s next for me yet, but I’m looking forward to having time to relax for a bit and think about my next move.”

Tukiri said she would miss the staff at Spookers the most, and over the years she’d loved being able to witness staff members meeting, forming friendships, falling in love and getting married, with Spookers hosting several of their weddings.

SPOOKERS/Supplied Spookers is located in the old nurse’s home at Kingseat.

Kingseat was built in Karaka from 1929 and opened in 1932. It was intended as a rural refuge away from the toxicity of city life, where patients could reside while returning to health.

But in its 67 years of operation, some patients faced psychological and physical abuse, as documented in the 1988 Mason Report and the 2007 report of the Confidential Forum for Former In-Patients of Psychiatric Hospitals.

Kingseat closed in 1999, but the buildings remained and are now protected under the Auckland Unitary Plan.