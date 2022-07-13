Sharemarket unmoved by Reserve Bank interest rate hike

Traders are awaiting the release of June inflation data in the United States. (File photo)

NZX 50 Index gains 0.06%

Investors take rate rise in their stride

US inflation data looms

The sharemarket edged up after Reserve Bank hiked interest rates by 50 basis points, as expected.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index advanced 0.06%, or 6.94 points, to 11,110.33 on Wednesday. On the broader market, 66 stocks fell and 60 gained, with $112 million of shares traded.

The Reserve Bank raised the official cash rate (OCR) to 2.5%, sticking closely to the accelerated track that it mapped out in May to get on top of inflation. The “double hike” takes the interest rate to the highest it has been since January 2016 and was universally expected by bank economists.

“The kiwi market was higher today, with investors largely taking a rather benign OCR announcement in their stride,” said Greg Smith, head of retail at Devon Funds Management. “There were no real surprises.”

READ MORE:

* Sharemarket trading subdued as investors await US interest rate decision

* NZX50 Index loses a further 0.9%, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare slips 0.7%

* S&P/NZX50 slips 1 per cent, investors lop 7 per cent off F&P Healthcare



“Officials are continuing to tighten at a pace which addresses inflation which is running at the highest in decades,” he said.

Investors will now be focused on the upcoming inflation report on Monday, to see whether inflation has peaked, he said.

Spark rose 1.4% to $5.06, adding to its 1.9% gain on Tuesday after the telecommunications company announced it had sold a 70% stake in its mobile phone tower network to a Canadian investment fund for $900 million.

“The price achieved was a very strong one considering what similar assets have sold for across the Tasman,” Smith said.

Sky Network Television fell 2.9% to $2.32 after warning its new Sky Boxes would be delayed due to global supply chain challenges .

KMD Brands gained 0.9% to $1.11. The retailer, which owns the Kathmandu, Rip Curl and Oboz Footwear brands, warned its full-year profit will fall after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted retail trading.

Managing director Michael Daly said Kathmandu had a record winter promotional period in Australia and second-half gross margins were “well above” last year, due to a favourable currency and better promotional activity.

“The update from Kathmandu was impressive, with a record performance in the key winter promotional period despite Omicron impacts including store closures and reduced staff availability,” Smith said. “The surf remains up for Rip Curl which continues to trade strongly across retail and wholesale channels as does the Oboz brand.

“This all bodes well for financial performance as trading conditions normalise. The company is doing well, aided by a particularly cold and wet start to winter.”

CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng​ said Spark and other companies which had strong outlooks despite economic headwinds did well.

Air New Zealand was up 2.5% to 62.5 cents, The a2 Milk Company up 0.8% to $4.99, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare up 1.3% to $21.13.

Asian stock markets were higher as investors wait for United States inflation data that some worry might lead to more interest rate hikes.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 recovered from earlier losses to be flat at 6,606.30.

US futures edged higher and oil prices rebounded from Tuesday's plunge but stayed below US$100 per barrel.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index declined on Tuesday ahead of the Government's release of data on June consumer prices. A fresh round of company results is due this week.

- With AP