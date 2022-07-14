Retailers urge anti-mask customers to shop online instead

Mask wearing has “dropped off a cliff” in recent weeks, Retail NZ says.

Retail and hospitality businesses are relieved a move to the red traffic light setting is off the table for now.

But with mask wearing having “dropped off a cliff”, Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford is encouraging shoppers who don’t want to wear one to stay away from shops.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Covid-19 Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall and Health NZ head Margie Apa announced an update to the Government’s Covid-19 plan and guidelines on Thursday afternoon.

New Zealand would stay in the orange traffic light, with an emphasis on mask wearing and vaccinations and widened access to free RATs.

“Those steps need to be put in place to protect our vulnerable community members, our health system and I might add our businesses and economy as well,” Bloomfield said.

“Mask use should be like wearing a seatbelt.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall talks about mask use.

There had been a drop-off in mask use, especially in supermarkets, Bloomfield said.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said the fact there was no substantial change in the settings was “good news”.

“Retail NZ is continuing to encourage customers to wear masks when out shopping, in line with Government instructions.”

However, Harford said the Government was yet to address and resolve a loophole where almost anyone could declare themselves to be exempt from the mask requirement “for pretty much any reason”.

“Feedback from our members suggests mask use has dropped off a cliff in recent weeks, and there is ongoing abuse of retail workers when they ask customers to mask up.

“If customers really don’t want to wear a mask in a retail setting, we encourage them to shop online,” he said.

Supplied Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said the fact there was no substantial change in the settings was “good news”.

More than 18,000 people have been issued mask exemptions, and in the past two years the Human Rights Commission had received 855 complaints relating to mask exemptions.

Wellingtonian Rosina Radford said she had been sworn at by retail workers and members of the public and been refused service for not wearing mask, despite having an exception for asthma and eczema.

Verrall said the Government and health officials had weighed up whether a move to the red traffic light would help stop the spread of Covid.

But mask use, vaccinations and testing was the best defence, she said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Mask use is still needed in indoor settings such as retail, resturants and supermarkets.

“We need to balance restrictions with practicality and effectiveness.

“Now is not the time to stop wearing masks.”

Verrall said the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment would be engaging with businesses to ensure they were aware of the guidelines for creating safe working environments.

“Our message to businesses is simple, if you want to reduce the chance of your employees and customers getting sick, follow this public health advice. You're more likely to keep your doors open during winter.”

Restaurant NZ chief executive Marisa Bidois said she was relieved there was no move to the red traffic light setting which would have had “a big impact on our businesses”.

She reminded restaurateurs of the importance of mask use in their establishments as an important tool in their kit to keep staff and customers safe.