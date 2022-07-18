ANZ tips OCR will reach 4% in November after inflation rises to 7.3%

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) looks at hundreds of goods and services. (First published January 20, 2022.)

Annual inflation has reached 7.3%, which is higher than most economists were expecting

ANZ is now forecasting the OCR will rise to 4% in November

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen says it is the breadth of inflation that is the new worry

Economists are warning inflation could be tougher to tame than they’d hoped, after Stats NZ reported annual inflation jumped to a higher-than-expected 7.3% during the three months to the end of June.

Bank economists and the Reserve Bank had forecast the annual inflation rate would come in at 7% or 7.1%, though researcher Infometrics had correctly forecast a 7.3% rate.

Inflation is now at its highest since June 1990, with the new data prompting ANZ to change its forecast for interest rates.

It now expects the Reserve Bank will raise the official cash rate by 0.5% three more times this year, taking the OCR to 4% by November.

ASB is forecasting annual inflation will remain “well above 6% over the remainder of the year”, with senior economist Mark Smith warning that even if inflation has peaked, as most economists believe, it seemed “highly unlikely that elevated annual inflation will quickly drop”.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said price rises for food, fuel and rent “lived up to expectations”.

“More surprising and worrying is the broader and faster rise in costs outside these major groups, which shows inflation becoming more broad based,” he said.

“A larger number of items are increasing in price, with 66% of all items monitored increasing in price in the June quarter.”

Westpac forecast an “ongoing squeeze on households”, with senior economist Satish Ranchhod also noting high inflation was “not just due to a few specific items”.

“Price pressures have been boiling over in every corner of the economy,” he said.

“Given the continuing and widespread strength in inflation pressures, we’re forecasting the Reserve Bank will deliver a fourth 50 basis point hike at the time of the August policy review.”

But unlike ANZ, it is forecasting the Reserve Bank will drop back to 25bp hikes in October and November, taking the OCR to 3.5% by the end of the year.

The political reaction to the inflation figure was swift, with National Party finance spokesperson Nicola Willis calling on the Government to focus on “strengthening the productive economy and unlocking the bottlenecks in the economy that are worsening inflation”.

Its plan should include including “fixing failed immigration settings and stopping adding costs to business”, she said.

Economists hope and expect this quarter's inflation figure will be the peak.

But Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the inflation rate reflected the volatile and uncertain global environment and there were “no simple fixes”.

Inflation would remain “elevated for some time at levels above what has been experienced in recent times”, Robertson said.

But he said low unemployment and Crown debt meant the Government was well-positioned “to support New Zealanders to get through this challenging time”.

Petrol prices leapt 32% over the year while diesel prices were up an eye-watering 74%, Stats NZ reported.

Globally, demand for diesel was exceeding supply, it said.

The cost of building new houses surged 18% over the year and was also a major contributor to the higher inflation rate.

“Supply-chain issues, labour costs and higher demand have continued to push up the cost of building a new house,” general manager Jason Attewell said.

Grocery food prices were up by marginally less than the overall inflation rate, rising 7.1%, while rents were up 4.3%.

The prices of so-called “tradeable” goods and services, whose prices are largely set overseas, rose 8.7% during the quarter.

But the prices of locally-produced non-tradeable goods and services rose by 6.3%, which was ahead of most economists’ expectations.

“The spread of inflation will be worrying for the Reserve Bank,” Olsen said.

That view appeared reflected in currency markets, with the New Zealand dollar rising just over a 10th of a US cent on the back of the Stats NZ release.

Capital Economics economist Marcel Thieliant said the higher-than-expected inflation made it more likely the OCR would peak higher than its own forecast of 3.5%.

“But we still think that weaker economic activity will force the bank to stop tightening before long,” he said.

The crumb of comfort in the inflation data is that the quarterly increase in prices, at 1.7%, was below the 1.8% increase recorded in the March and the 2.2% jump in the September quarter.

But the Treasury believes the fuel tax cuts and public-transport fare cuts that were put in place by the Government in March, and which have now been extended to the end of January, knocked 0.5% off that quarterly figure, indicating it would otherwise also have been about 2.2%.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson announces the cut to fuel excise and half-price public transport will be extended until next year.

The impact of the fuel tax cuts will be reversed next year, assuming they are phased out from February.

Despite that, economists expect Monday’s figure will mark the peak of inflation, and that the rate will fall when Stats NZ reports the September-quarter figures on October 18.

The Reserve Bank forecast in May that annual inflation would decline to 5.5% by the end of the year and to 4.4% in March, before dropping back within its 1% to 3% target band in September next year.

Stats NZ acting senior manager Katrina Dewbery said the Government would not have been aware where the June quarter inflation data would land when it announced the tax-break extension on Sunday, as it was briefed only a little ahead of time at 10.30am.