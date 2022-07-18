Vodafone plans to sell off mobile towers for $1.7 billion

The sale will be of all the towers’ ‘passive elements’, which includes the structures, fences, and buildings.

Vodafone will sell its mobile towers for $1.7 billion, provided the Overseas Investment Office gives approval.

The deal would form a new company, TowerCo, which would hold 1484 mobile towers making it the country’s largest operator, covering over 98% of New Zealand’s population.

Under the terms of the deal, which is subject to Overseas Investment Office approval and completion of certain reorganisation steps, the new TowerCo will enter into a 20-year master services agreement with Vodafone NZ providing Vodafone with access to both existing and new towers, and a commitment from TowerCo to build at least 390 additional sites over the next 10 years to enhance Vodafone’s relative coverage and capacity position.

Vodafone New Zealand, which is owned by Infratiland Brookfield Asset Management, announce the sale on the NZX this morning.

Vodafone will now seek Overseas Investment Office approval for the sale of over 1000 passive mobile towers.

The mobile towers will be sold to funds managed or advised by global investors InfraRed Capital Partners and Northleaf Capital Partners.

Both will hold a 40% share of the new company, with Infratil to reinvest and hold 20% of the new company.

If it gets the go-ahead, TowerCo would enter into a 20-year servicing agreement with Vodafone, with extension rights, providing Vodafone with access to both existing and new towers.

TowerCo would also commit to building at least 390 additional sites over the next 10 years to enhance coverage and capacity.

Vodafone would continue to operate parts of its network, including radio access equipment and spectrum assets.

Infratil and Vodafone announced on March 7 it was going out to the market over the potential sale of Vodafone’s passive mobile towers.

The transaction is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of the 2022 calendar year, provided it gets Overseas Investment Office approval.

Vodafone sold Vodafone NZ to Kiwi company Infratil and Canadian firm Brookfield Asset Management for $3.4b in May 2019.

The sale includes all of Vodafone’s towers, except those it owns under the Rural Connectivity Group –a company jointly owned by New Zealand's three mobile network operators – 2degrees, Spark and Vodafone.

While the towers themselves will be owned by TowerCo, the active devices on them (including the antenna and cables, power equipment and radio equipment) will not be sold.

A diagram showing what will be sold in grey, and what will not be, in red.

The new owners

InfraRed is a global investment manager focused on infrastructure and real estate, with offices in London, New York, Sydney, and Seoul.

Northleaf is a global private investment firm headquartered in Canada, with offices across North America, and in London, and Melbourne.

In its announcement to the NZX, Infratil said the move would allow for specialised ownership of the passive mobile towers, driving efficiency, which would prove important as demand for data and connectivity increase.

While Vodafone would divest a large chunk of its assets, the deal would increase earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation by almost 34 times.

Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes said Vodafone was an excellent Infratil investment.

The sale does not include the antennae and cables, power equipment and radio equipment on the towers.

“We have unlocked a significant portion of the value of our original equity invested in Vodafone, whilst retaining that investment and a 20% stake in TowerCo.

Brookfield Infrastructure managing director Udhay Mathialagan​ said the partnership would enhance site choices for wireless operators in New Zealand.

Vodafone chief executive Jason Paris​ said the possible sale of mobile towers attracted significant interest.

Morrison & Co’s chief investment officer Will Smales​ said TowerCo represented an opportunity for Infratil to invest in a hard-to-replicate national tower network with strong partners.

“What makes this an attractive Infratil asset is that while it has long-term, inflation linked cashflows, it is also a platform with significant growth opportunities including macro tower growth, capacity for future co-tenancy, increased demand for new points of presence and step out opportunities such as small cells.”