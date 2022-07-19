US court orders Glassdoor to give reviewer information to NZ toymaker Zuru

Zuru began in a shed on a Waikato farm in 2004, and grew to being the world's sixth-biggest toymaker, selling toys including “rainbocorns”.

Company review website Glassdoor has been ordered by a United States court to hand over the information of users who wrote negative reviews about New Zealand toymaker Zuru.

Glassdoor allows current and former employees to rate their experience in a workplace and write anonymous reviews.

Zuru brought the legal challenge following six scathing reviews, alleging the anonymous poster or posters had defamed the company.

Zuru intended to sue the reviewers for defamation in New Zealand, where Zuru was founded, and the reviewers worked, case notes show.

READ MORE:

* Toy giant Zuru facing legal fight over bid to ID negative review authors

* Kiwi toy giant Zuru wants to identify and sue former workers

* Company value statements are more often than not virtue signalling



Stuff is not publishing the substance of the reviews at this time for legal reasons, but Zuru argued statements contained within them were false.

Before any lawsuits against reviewers could happen, Zuru had to determine who wrote the reviews.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF

Glassdoor argued the reviews constituted opinions, which the company argued were not subject to defamation liability, and that Zuru had not proven it had suffered monetary loss as a result of the reviews, a requirement for claims of defamation against a company.

Opinion is a defence against defamation, but the US court found it could not ascertain whether the reviews fulfilled the requirement of being “honest opinion” as laid out in New Zealand law.

This was in part because the legitimacy of the opinions could not be verified while reviewers were anonymous.

Zuru's co-founders argued the company had to spend time and resources in combatting the negative publicity, and spend more on recruiting staff as a result of the reviews.

The court did not require Glassdoor to supply information about the number of people who had seen or engaged with the reviews.

Glassdoor said in a statement it was “deeply disappointed” with the court’s decision, “which was effectively decided under New Zealand law”.

US law allows greater protection for opinions under the First Amendment.

“We note that, contrary to Zuru’s contentions, the unflattering workplace experience reviews describing working at Zuru were authored by multiple former Zuru employees,” the statement said.

“In this and many other cases worldwide, Glassdoor fights vigorously to protect and defend the rights of our users to share their opinions and speak freely and authentically about their workplace experiences, without fear of intimidation or retaliation.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Anna Mowbray heads Zuru alongside siblings Mat and Nick.

Glassdoor said its aim was to empower jobseekers, and give them information from people who already worked at companies.

“We typically prevail in the vast majority of these types of cases,” the company said.

Glassdoor said to date, it had succeeded in protecting the anonymity of users in more than 100 cases.

A spokesperson for Zuru declined to answer specific questions, saying the case was ongoing, but said the company agreed with the ruling.

“These proceedings began after a series of fake reviews were posted publicly on Glassdoor,” the spokesperson said.

“We are pleased that this spam has now been removed. We cannot comment on anything further relating to pending litigation.”

Zuru began in a shed on a Waikato farm in 2004, and grew to being the world's sixth-biggest toymaker, selling toys including “rainbocorns”.

It is now headquartered in Shenzhen, China and headed by siblings Anna, Mat and Nick Mowbray.

The company’s website states it directly or indirectly employs more than 5000 staff across 10 countries and distributes to most major retailers in over 120 countries.

Glassdoor started operation in New Zealand in 2019.