Sky TV could sell RugbyPass to World Rugby

Sky’s ambitions of playing away from home may be drawing to a close with a possible exit from RugbyPass.

Sky Television could sell its loss-making RugbyPass rugby news site to World Rugby as part of negotiations with the rugby body, it is understood.

A sale would draw a line under its unprofitable attempt to expand its sport business internationally and could potentially add to the pile of cash it is considering returning to shareholders after abandoning its talks to buy radio and outdoor advertising business MediaWorks.

Sky announced on Monday evening that it was in “advanced discussions” with World Rugby over a wide-ranging deal that would see it secure the rights to screen World Rugby’s premium competitions, including the men’s 2023 Rugby World Cup, “over multiple years”.

Spokesperson Chris Major said on Monday that its discussions included “potential changes” for its RugbyPass service which would “support World Rugby’s strategy to engage fans and grow the global game”.

Sky bought Dublin-based RugbyPass, which provides and news and information to rugby fans around the world, in 2019 in a deal it said at the time would cost US$40 million (NZ$62m).

However, about a third of the purchase price was comprised of payments that were contingent on the business’ future performance, of which only $1.7m has so far been paid out.

Former chief executive Martin Stewart said in 2019 that the acquisition would let Sky “reach beyond New Zealand borders and open up significant opportunities for the company and its partners”.

But Sky wrote down the book value of goodwill in the business by $27.5m to $11m in the wake of the Covid pandemic and last year agreed to sell the streaming business of RugbyPass to Premier Sports for $813,000.

RugbyPass still offers news, views and statistics about the game, including a system that ranks players and teams, with some of its content behind a paywall for which it charges subscribers US$1.99 month.