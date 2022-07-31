New Zealanders overseas face mounting student loan debt

At least 29,366 student loan borrowers with arrears are in Australia, with combined arrears of $610 million.

The nearly 77,500​ people overseas in arrears on their student loans should be offered more incentives to come home, says Sam Blackmore​, co-vice president of the Union of Students’ Associations.

They delinquent debtors owed just under $1.9 billion​ in overdue repayments and penalty interest at the end of June, and Inland Revenue Te Tari Take​ thinks it knows where less than half are, data released under the Official Information Act shows.

But their debts are increasing as penalty interest is added at a rate of 6.8%​ on the unpaid portion of their loans, and the threat of arrest at the border remains in place.

“I don’t blame them for not coming back,” Blackmore said.

With labour shortages in many industries, Blackmore said he wanted the Government to rethink its attitude to overseas student loan defaulters.

“The stupid thing is they are cutting their nose off to spite their face,” he said.

“If we allowed those people back in the country, they would be contributing in tax, productivity and development.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Green Party Tertiary education spokesperson Chloe Swarbrick reveals to the media the findings of the People’s Inquiry into Student Wellbeing.

A package to encourage more to return would include an agreement to wipe their arrears, he said.

“You agree to come back, you sign your form, you agree to work for five years, or whatever it is, and it’s gone,” Blackmore said.

Revenue Minister David Parker said the Inland Revenue (IR) commissioner could already offer relief to overseas-based borrowers, which could include cancelling some or all of the late payment interest added to their loans.

The arrears have mounted up because people heading overseas with debts are obligated to make annual repayments, but have to take active steps to make those payments.

People with student loans who remain in the country have their repayments automatically deducted from their salaries.

Just under three-quarters of overseas student loan debtors have gone into arrears, information from StudyLink and IR.

While 10%​ of student loan debtors in New Zealand owe $50,000 ​or more, 20%​ of overseas borrowers owe that amount.

The top 10 largest overseas student loan debtors owe an average of $474,000​, an IR spokesperson said.

When people leave the country, they have a legal obligation to keep IR informed of their contact details, but Parker said he was “ aware that collecting student loans from borrowers overseas, and maintaining contact with those borrowers, is challenging”.

IR did not know the whereabouts of 43,071 overseas debtors with combined arrears of $1.13b.

Its records indicate at least 29,366 borrowers with arrears were in Australia, with combined arrears of $610 million.

While penalty interest continued to mount, arrest at the border was rare, and IR said only 13 people had been arrested for overdue student debts in the last eight years, with just one this year, and two in each of the past two years.

IR was alerted when an overseas-based borrower returned to the country and tried to contact them while they were here, Parker said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Revenue Minister David Parker says people with student loan arrears can ask Inland Revenue to cancel some of their penalty interest.

“Arrest is a measure of last resort and kicks in when returnees fail to engage with the department while they are here,” he said.

IR had to apply to the courts for an arrest warrant, and a stop at the border could only happen when it believed they were about to leave the country, he said.

Blackmore said the small number of arrests appeared to indicate a decision had been made not to arrest people at the border as it would create bad publicity.

AP The Inland Revenue knows of 1714 people with student loan arrears who are living in the United Kingdom. They have combined arrears of $40m.

Blackmore said he understood forgiving loan arrears for returning debtors might not go down well with everyone.

“If we do any kind of debt forgiveness, there’s always going to be a disgruntled population, who feel they have missed out,” he said.

He also called for new rules extending the time people with student loans could spend overseas without triggering overseas repayment obligations from 185 days to 12 months, or even two years.

“We want people to be able to go out, learn, explore, and come back,” Blackmore said.

IR was planning to increase its efforts to find overseas debtors.

“Further work is also planned to locate debtors residing overseas, including those residing in Australia,” the spokesperson said.

It had an information sharing memorandum of understanding with the Australian Tax Office to help find debtors there.

IR had also hired collection agencies to track down overseas-based debtors, and collect arrears.

“Interventions will range from locating customers and assisting them to get their repayments back on track to more robust collection activities for those who continue to fail to comply with their obligations,” it said.