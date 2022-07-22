Kiwibank hires more investigators to deal with a spike of phone spoofing scam victims

A phone spoofing scam targeting Kiwibank customers has increased three-fold in the past three months.

Kiwibank has increased the number of investigators to deal with the growing number of phone spoofing scam victims.

But one customer says she waited almost a week to get back her stolen money after she was given the run around by Kiwibank.

The woman, who did not want to be named for privacy reasons, said she lost almost $2000 to the spoofing scam early last week.

Phone spoofing is when a scammer calls customers, claiming to be from a bank.

A Kiwibank spokesperson said the scams had increased three-fold over the past three months, but could not say how many customers had fallen victim.

“What we know is there has been a significant increase in volumes and complexity of fraud and scams across the entire financial services industry in recent months,” she said.

The woman who fell victim to the scam contacted Kiwibank and was told to email the fraud team and file a police report, so they could begin investigating.

She said Kiwibank’s internet banking terms and conditions stated if customers followed the protocol Kiwibank would refund customers while the fraud was investigated.

“After several phone calls of trying to get someone to help me, I was told the fraud team were busy, and the Kiwibank employee had sent them an email asking me to be contacted ASAP, in that I was a high priority given I had no money and kids to look after.”

After another phone call Kiwibank said approval for the refund would be sought.

She said she received confirmation on July 13 the refund had been processed, and it could take up to 48 hours to show in her account. It finally arrived in her account on Monday.

The spokesperson said the bank acknowledged such experiences were stressful for customers and apologised if there had been processing delays.

“As soon as we are made aware of a customer being scammed we contact them detailing the investigation process, provide support and education material, as we are finding once a customer falls for a scam they are likely to be a target again in future,” she said.

Kiwibank had increased the number of investigators to deal with the growing caseload and its customer protection staff were working through cases as quickly as possible, she said.

She could not comment on how many staff had been added.

“Due to the high number of scams presently, at times the process is taking longer than usual.”

Banks have joined forces with Cert NZ, Consumer Protection, and Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs to warn people of new threats from scammers to help prevent them falling victim.

”Kiwibank is focused on educating customers, so they don’t become victims of fraud.”

Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden said fraud and scam cases were up 50% in the three months to June compared to the same period to April.

“This was also double that received at the same time last year,” she said.

Sladden said her office had received more than 500 scam cases so far this year across all banks.

Phone spoofing was among the most complained techniques reported over the past few months, but Sladen said she did not know how many people had been caught out by spoofing because scams were recorded by type rather than the technique used.

A bank is generally liable for unauthorised transactions, provided the customer has followed the bank’s terms and conditions and taken reasonable steps to protect their banking.

“Where a customer has been tricked into paying money to a scammer, the bank will usually only be liable if it has failed to identify and act on red flags of fraud,” she said.