Order for Glassdoor to reveal employee identities 'could make website unviable'

Nikki Chamberlain is a senior lecturer at Auckland University law school, and says Kiwis should be careful when posting reviews or opinions online.

A United States court order requiring website Glassdoor to hand over the identity of those who wrote negative reviewers about New Zealand-founded toymaker Zuru could seriously hurt the website, and even make the company's business model unviable, a marketing expert says.

Head of marketing at Auckland University business school Bodo Lang said Glassdoor’s offering was information from current and former employees, and many would only provide reviews if they felt sure their anonymity would be protected.

“If there are no reviews then they have no business basically, so I think that would be a major blow,” he said.

Lang said the likelihood of Glassdoor being forced to reveal the identity of reviewers of other companies would depend on which jurisdiction and which country’s laws that trials were held under.

READ MORE:

* Toy giant Zuru facing legal fight over bid to ID negative review authors

* Kiwi toy giant Zuru wants to identify and sue former workers

* Company value statements are more often than not virtue signalling



Supplied Bodo Lang says review websites rarely give representative satisfaction rates, because people are most likely to leave a review when they have either a very good or very bad experience.

A Glassdoor spokesperson downplayed the implications of the case, saying: “The court's decision is a rare outlier under New Zealand law and its implications are limited to reviews involving one employer acting against multiple former New Zealand-based employees.”

“We will continue to fight to protect our users’ anonymous free speech rights,” the spokesperson said.

They said to-date, Glassdoor have succeeded in protecting the anonymity of users in more than 100 cases filed against users.

“Of the 2.2 million companies that have been rated and reviewed on Glassdoor, we are only involved in a small handful of legal battles with employers, and we almost always prevail,” the spokesperson said.

Multinational toy company Zuru started the legal challenge following six scathing reviews about it as an employer.

A Zuru spokesperson said it could not comment on specific questions relating to an ongoing legal dispute, but did release a statement calling the reviews “fake and fraudulent”.

The statement said the hosting of the reviews was against Glassdoor’s policies.

SUPPLIED Anna Mowbray heads Zuru alongside siblings Mat and Nick Mowbray.

“We worked with Glassdoor directly to resolve the issue, but it was not until we took legal action that Glassdoor removed the fake reviews.”

The Glassdoor spokesperson maintained that contrary to Zuru’s contentions, the unflattering workplace experience reviews were authored by “multiple former Zuru employees”.

Case notes reference New Zealand law was drawn on in the decision to grant Zuru’s subpoena for the names of reviewers.

Nikki Chamberlain​ is a senior lecturer at Auckland University law school​, and said the US court applied US law, because the issue before it was whether a subpoena should be acted on by Glassdoor.

“The US law there says that a court can compel discovery of information of a company that’s based in the US for foreign proceedings. So in that respect US law was applied,” she said.

The reason New Zealand law came into play was because the defamation claim was from a New Zealand company against a New Zealand-based commenter or commenters, and the US court wanted to ascertain whether the legal defamation claim in New Zealand was legitimate.

The subpoena was lodged in the US because Glassdoor is headquartered in California.

In New Zealand, the right to express opinion is balanced against the other party’s right to protect its reputation, as opposed to the US, where First Amendment rights are more overarching.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Nikki Chamberlain says Kiwis should not think they are covered by blanket freedom of speech rule when posting opinions online.

“New Zealand law basically says you can state your opinion in relation to somebody, or in this situation, a corporation. However, that opinion needs to be genuinely held, and unfortunately you cannot tell if an opinion is genuinely held unless you know the identity of the person who has said the statement,” Chamberlain said.

The implications of Zuru’s lawsuit was jurisdictional-specific, with the outcome of similar lawsuits likely to depend on where the employer and employees were based, and the relevant laws of the land, she said.

Kiwis should be careful leaving reviews online

Chamberlain said workers had to be careful that any review they left online was accurate and any opinion expressed was genuinely held, even if they thought they would remain anonymous.

“That anonymity could be at risk if a person or entity applies for a discovery order on the basis of a defamation claim,” she said.

Lang said businesses always wanted to attract talent, and there was a real opportunity for anticompetitive behaviour on sites like Glassdoor, if competitors posted fake reviews about each other.

Zuru began in a shed on a Waikato farm in 2004, and grew to being the world's sixth-biggest toymaker.