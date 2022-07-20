Z Energy's Australian owner reports 'unprecedented' oil refining margin

Bumper refining margins look set to turbocharge the profits of Z Energy’s Australian owner, Ampol.

Z Energy’s Australian owner, Ampol, has reported a huge jump in the margin it earns from refining fuel.

Ampol said in a trading update to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that it achieved an “unprecedented” average margin of US$32.96 (NZ$52.65) a barrel on the fuel it processed at its Queensland refinery during the three months to the end of June.

That was up more than 200% from a margin of US$10.59 a barrel the previous quarter.

Ampol processed about 10 million barrels at the refinery during the quarter.

The margin is the difference in the price Ampol paid for crude oil and the average price it achieved for its refined products, from which it needs to pay the costs of running the refinery as well as earning its profit.

Ampol completed its acquisition of Z Energy in May.

One of the conditions of the purchase was that the Marsden Point oil refinery, which was part owned by Z, closed by June next year.

But Z Energy spokesperson Haley Mortimer said that by the time the acquisition was approved by Z that was already effectively a done deal.

Refining NZ shareholders voted on August 6 to close the refinery, which shut down in March, prior to Ampol announcing its $2 billion takeover offer for Z on August 23.

Refining margins have soared around the world this year in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but have been trending back down sharply for petrol – and drifting down slightly for diesel – during the past month.

Mortimer said Z was not currently sourcing refined fuel from Ampol’s Lytton refinery in Queensland.

Instead, it has been sourcing refined fuel from refineries in Asia through two suppliers.

That means Z customers in New Zealand will not so far have been contributing to the higher profits Ampol will have been earning from its own refinery.

However, an Ampol investor presentation in May indicated it was likely to supply Z with fuels refined in Australia down the track.

Mortimer noted that would shorten Z’s supply lines for fuel.

Assuming Z does start sourcing refined fuels from Ampol, the profit that Ampol earns from Z Energy’s retail operations could then potentially be boosted by any extra refining profits it separately earned within its Australian business as a result of supplying Z.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment reported on Monday that retail margins for petrol spiked dramatically above 60 cents a litre last week, with diesel margins climbing above 70 cents a litre.

Those margins are believed to have come down this week after fuel companies cut their prices in the wake of a letter from Energy Minister Megan Woods.

Ampol shares have risen in value by 9% this year, valuing the company at A$7.8b on the ASX.