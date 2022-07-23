Cheat Sheet: Lost bags? Cancelled flights? Here's what's covered when your travel unravels

After two years of enforced staycations, many travellers saw the start of the Northern Hemisphere summer and the reopening of many international travel routes as an opportunity to get airborne again.

But the great global reopening has been far from smooth, with short-staffed airports across the UK, Europe and US struggling to cope with the influx of passengers.

The cancelled flights, lost luggage and painfully slow-moving queues have compounded to create a situation so dire it has been dubbed “airmageddon.”

And as the effects of the nightmare to the north trickle down, Kiwi travellers are being caught up in the chaos. Here’s a look at your rights if you’re unlucky enough to be one of them:

READ MORE:

* 'We've got all these nice things booked': Flight cancellations and unworkable itineraries leave UK-bound family in limbo

* How I made over $1000 from a flight delay

* How to avoid losing it over lost luggage



I’ve made it to my destination. Alas, my bags have not. What are my rights?

The Montreal Convention – an international agreement on airline responsibilities – covers luggage on international flights.

@MARCOTTI VIA SPECTEE/AP A sea of luggage at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Under the convention, the maximum an airline has to pay for lost, damaged or delayed luggage is about $2700 for each passenger.

If your luggage is delayed, the airline has to stump up for essential items only, so don’t expect them to kit you out completely for your holiday. You’ll also have to stump up the cash to cover what your need and claim it back later so hang on to your receipts.

The Contract and Commercial Law Act covers domestic flights and states the airline is liable for loss or damage up to $2000.

While the act gives travellers 30 days to make a claim, airlines can specify a shorter period in their contracts so check the fine print before flying.

If you’re unlucky enough to find yourself bagless, it also pays to check your travel insurance, as some policies offer better lost luggage cover than the law – up to $30,000.

I’ve been offered a credit for a cancelled booking but I just want my money back. Am I legally entitled to it?

That depends on where you are. If you’re travelling domestically or dealing with a business operating in New Zealand, our old friend the Consumer Guarantees Act has your back.

Under the act, the supplier has to refund you in full, plus cough up for any additional expenses, like an unexpected hotel stay.

If the business doesn’t operate here, the consumer protections of its home country will apply. These can vary significantly and in some cases, there may not even be any.

If you paid using a credit card, you could request a chargeback, where the transaction is reversed and the money refunded directly to your account.

Carl Court/Getty Images Short-staffed airports across the UK, Europe and US are struggling to cope with an influx of passengers, resulting in cancelled flights, lost luggage and painfully long queues. (File photo)

If a flight is cancelled due to circumstances within the airline’s control, you can claim a refund and compensation for extra expenses. For domestic trips, compensation is limited to 10 times the ticket price.

For international flights, the Montreal Convention limits reimbursement to about $11,000.

My international flight was delayed and I missed my connection. Do I have to shell out for extra expenses or is it on the airline?

The Montreal Convention covers this one, too. If the delay was within the airline’s control, they have to reimburse you.

If you’re flying through the EU, you’re likely to have extra protection, thanks to their quite comprehensive rules on air passenger rights.

The key thing to remember here is that airlines aren’t obligated to pay compensation for events beyond their control, like weather events, political unrest and strikes by airport workers or air traffic control staff.

However, they do have to show that they’ve taken “reasonable measures” to prevent delays or cancellations.

For example, if you were delayed due to the weather, but other airlines had adequately prepared and were able to prevent a significant delay, you should still be entitled to claim.

My flight was cancelled and I’m stuck in transit. What are my rights?

As above, your rights differ depending on where you are, where you’re travelling to and where the airline is based.

If you're departing from an EU airport – or flying into one on an EU-based airline – you’re covered by the EU’s denied-boarding compensation system, which specifies cover for flight cancellations and delays.

For cancellations, travellers are entitled to compensation for:

re-routing to their final destination, a return flight home or a refund;

assistance such as meals, phone calls and accommodation;

compensation proportionate to the distance you’re travelling – up to €600 (NZ$980) for flights further than 3500km.

In Australia, most airlines will either carry you on another scheduled service or provide a refund if they’re at fault. Some will pay for meals, accommodation and transfers, but it’s at their discretion.

In the US, airlines have to compensate passengers only if they’re bumped from flights due to over-booking. Compensation is based on the length of the delay and whether you were voluntarily or involuntarily bumped.

If it’s the latter, you can get up to 400% of your one-way fare capped at US$1350 (NZ$2150).

For domestic travel, the Civil Aviation Act requires airlines to compensate travellers if a domestic flight is cancelled or delayed for reasons within its control, like staffing issues, but not if the delay is caused by uncontrollable factors such as the weather.

Compensation should include reasonably foreseeable losses, such as the cost of meals, missed connections or events.

Cover is limited to the actual cost of the delay, or 10 times the cost of the ticket, whichever is lower.

Sources: International Air Transport Association, Consumer NZ, Your Europe, Choice.