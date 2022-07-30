Couple seek damages after rented solar panels incorrectly included as chattels

Bruce and Jude Nimmo face losing thousands from their home sale after their SolarZero system was incorrectly listed as a chattel in the sale agreement.

A Canterbury couple face losing up to $22,900​ from the sale of their home after a rented solar power system was incorrectly included as a chattel that came with the home.

Bruce and Jude Nimmo​ signed up to the 20-year lease of the panels and battery because they wanted to do their bit for the environment, but decided to sell their Rangiora home after Bruce was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

The couple said their real estate agent, Property Brokers’ Victoria McKenzie-Browne​, knew the system was leased, but deleted the cost information from advertising material, and the panels were subsequently included as chattels in the property’s sales and purchase agreement.

They want Property Brokers to foot the bill for the mistake, and said $22,900 from the $690,000 sale continued to be held until an agreement was reached.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Bruce and Jude Nimmo have sold their Rangiora home and intend to move into a retirement village.

A brochure proof for the sale sent to the Nimmos by McKenzie-Browne in April shows the panels and battery under chattels, along with details of the $120.82 monthly charge.

However, the information on the fee was not included in other documents provided by the couple, which they said were handed out at an open home later that month.

“The problem was it was a short three-week deadline sale, so there wasn’t a lot of time to correct that,” Bruce said.

A sale and purchase agreement was signed on May 16, but the next day the Nimmos noticed there was no information on leasing costs.

“This then brought us to the position where we are at today. The agent has denied any knowledge that she was aware the system was leased even though she clearly knew this back on 22nd of April.”

Property Brokers and McKenzie-Browne have not responded to requests for comment.

Property Brokers’ lawyer Sophie Lucas said after the sale and purchase agreement was signed, an error was identified with the chattels list in the agreement.

“Property Brokers has actively engaged with the parties affected and would like to see the matter resolved,” Lucas said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff An open home document includes the description of a state-of-the-art SolarZero energy system, but does not mention a leasing price.

The Nimmos were a year into their 20-year contract on the SolarZero system when they decided to sell their home.

Bruce said negotiations were ongoing about a price reduction and compensation, and the couple intend to pursue Property Brokers for any reduction to the sale price.

“There’s been a hell of a lot of stress with their behaviour,” he said.

Real Estate Authority chief executive Belinda Moffat​ said the organisation expected licensees to work with clients to ensure all marketing and disclosures were accurate, including any chattels that were included and leased fixtures.

“Where a licensee misrepresents information concerning a property’s chattels or fixtures, this could result in disciplinary action.”

Moffat said the sale and purchase agreement was a contract between the vendor and buyer, and when the agent assisted a vendor they ought to exercise skill and care.

“If these obligations were found to be breached then there may be grounds for unsatisfactory conduct,” Moffat said.

“Unsatisfactory conduct that may be considered for compensation could be licensees not disclosing problems with a property or misleading advertising that causes a consumer to suffer loss.