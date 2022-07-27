Soul Machines plans lay-offs after chill blows through US tech investment market

Soul Machines chief executive Greg Cross says it is hard to predict how long the tech investment crunch may last.

Auckland technology darling Soul Machines is preparing to lay off staff in a further sign that the global environment for young tech businesses has darkened.

The company specialises in using artificial intelligence to create digital assistants to “humanise” computerised customer service tools and in February raised US$70 million (NZ$105m) to continue its overseas expansion.

Chief executive Greg Cross would not confirm information that it was preparing to retrench about a fifth of its 250 staff, saying he could not comment on numbers while it was still going through a process.

The restructuring was “nothing to do with where we are at as a company” or the opportunities in front of the firm, he said.

Instead, venture capital markets in the US, where Soul Machines also has offices and staff and has raised much of its funding, were effectively closed for at least the rest of this year, he said.

“Everyone has to think about how to extend their cash runway.”

Soul Machines had planned to go back to the market to raise further investment funds later this year, he said.

But the sudden drop in appetite from tech investors and a reduction in their valuation of tech businesses meant Soul Machines needed to make the “tough decision” to instead conserve its existing capital for longer, he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland-based AI developer Soul Machines addresses ethical issues in digital twin technology (video first published in June 2021).

The New York Times reported earlier this month that investments in US tech start-ups had plunged 23% over the previous three months, after rising interest rates, inflation and uncertainty stemming from Russia’s war on Ukraine cast a pall over the global economy.

It forecast a difficult period for the technology industry.

CNBC reported that after “a record year” for venture capital and initial public offerings, the tech financing market was “largely frozen” this year, adding that businesses were doing what they could not to have to raise money during the “dreaded down round”.

Tech start-ups faced a protracted readjustment after the start of the GFC, when investment funds suddenly dried up.

But Cross said the current hiatus didn’t really feel the same.

There was still lots of capital sitting in funds that needed to be deployed, he said.

“Is it a 12-month or a 24-month period, or something shorter? Who knows.”