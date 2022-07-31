ANZ's 15% house price plunge raises spectre of negative equity for recent buyers

​

Kathryn George/Stuff Property prices have been falling in many parts of the country as the cost of home loans has risen sharply.

ANZ says its prediction of a 15% drop in house prices would take prices back to where they were in February last year, which could threaten some recent buyers with negative equity.

Since February 2021​, just over $10.2 billion​ of home loans have been issued to people with deposits of less than 20%, figures from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Te Pūtea Matua​ show.

The last time buyers faced large nationwide property price falls was in the aftermath of the global financial crisis (GFC), said Nick Goodall​, head of research at Core Logic.

Then prices fell 10%​ nationally, and it took five​ years for them to recover, though some areas took six to seven​ years to get back to their previous highs, he said.

“Capital growth was stunted for a long, long time,” Goodall said.

Negative equity is a term to describe the position homeowners are in when they owe more to their bank than their house would sell for.

But even if prices did drop 15%, the bulk of borrowers who bought since February 2021 would avoid it, Goodall said.

“People who bought prior to November last year are going to be fine. They would have seen growth in the market, and will be fixed for longer periods too,” he said.

However, small number of recent buyers could already be in negative equity in areas like Lower Hutt, where prices had fallen sharply in recent months.

Data from banks suggests only about a quarter of their low-deposit borrowers had less than 10% equity at the end of March.

Westpac’s disclosure statement at the end of March showed it had $3b​ in loans to people with deposits of 10% to 20%, compared to 1.3b​ in loans to borrowers with less than 10% deposits.

At ANZ, the figures were $4.6b​, and $1.8b​ respectively.

Miles Workman​, senior economist at ANZ, said the 15% forecast represented an average, and if it proved accurate, some properties would fall by more, and some by less.

In October last year, Core Logic created a system for tracking “vulnerability” to price falls for different parts of the country, based on factors including how high prices had risen, the strength of regional economies, and buyer demand, said Goodall.

Regions that could be more vulnerable to greater drops include the southern part of the North Island, and Hawke’s Bay, he said. Canterbury was probably less vulnerable.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff CoreLogic’s head of research Nick Goodall says despite property price falls, few homeowners will yet be facing negative equity.

Lower-priced properties had seen the largest falls so far, he said, as first-home buyers and investors have withdrawn from the market.

Properties in the $1.5million​ to $2m​ range had done better as there remained a stronger market for professionals with equity looking to upgrade.

Negative equity may be a psychological blow for a property owner, but Goodall said: “It doesn’t really matter, if it’s only on paper. The bank’s not going to suddenly look at your valuation, and say, ‘You need to top it up’.”

Banks have pledged not to require top-up payments, or charge borrowers more.

“Keep paying down your mortgage, and you will be fine. If you keep your job, and keep making your mortgage payments, the total value of the house doesn’t matter,” Goodall said.

Only people who are forced to sell while in negative equity, perhaps because of a relationship break-up, could crystallise a loss, leaving them with a debt to the bank to repay after their property was sold.

Other people who found themselves in negative equity could hold off selling.

“Hopefully the capital growth will come back at some stage,” Goodall said.

Katie Wesney, strategic financial coach at enable.me, said when property prices weren’t increasing, homeowners needed debt reduction plans to build equity.

supplied When house prices are no longer rising, homeowners need to prioritise debt repayment to build equity, says Katie Wesney, financial coach from enable.me.

“They really must have a good, clear debt reduction strategy, because if prices aren’t increasing, then the only way they can create that equity is drive down that debt positive,” she said.

While inflation was eroding people’s spending power, EnableMe’s financial coaches found there was usually room in household budgets to make cuts, so people could increase the speed at which they paid their home loans off.

“There’s generally about 15% of income that slips through the cracks,” she said.

Often that was money spent on food and eating out, but households should also be looking to increase their incomes.

“With a full employment market, it’s a great time to ask if there’s wriggle-room to ask for a pay rise,” she said.