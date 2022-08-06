KiwiSaver updates to investors detail multi-billion dollar losses

The June quarterly fund updates show an unwelcome pattern of large losses on the big KiwiSaver growth funds in which a million people have their retirement savings.

KiwiSaver providers have published their June quarterly fund updates, showing the losses investors have suffered as global sharemarkets plummeted on inflation and recession risks.

The updates, published this week, include a standardised scenario showing how much a person with $10,000​ invested in a fund would have lost, or gained, in the 12 months to the end of June.

The scenarios for the largest 13​ KiwiSaver growth funds, in which about a million people have their savings, show losses of between $760​ and $1365​ on $10,000 invested.

That represented billions wiped off people savings, with the total value of the 13​ funds slipping from $27.4 billion​ at the end of March to just $23.2b​ by the end of June, despite people continuing to make contributions.

The pattern is repeated to a less drastic extent across the largest balanced and conservative funds.

The losses have come as a shock to some investors, including bike mechanic Ford Bradley​ from Christchurch, who has money invested in the Booster KiwiSaver Balanced fund.

“At one stage I was losing $700​ a month,” he says.

Losses aren’t just from falling markets. Saver continue to pay unreasonably high KiwiSaver fees, says Sam Stubbs​, chief executive of not-for-profit KiwiSaver scheme.

If return on capital at supermarkets was as high as for some KiwiSaver providers, there would be a fresh Commerce Commission inquiry, he says.

“Nobody is passing on the economies of scale in KiwiSaver,” he says.

Just this week Fisher Funds​, which is in the process of finalising a deal to buy rival KiwiSaver scheme Kiwi Wealth, posted its financial statements.

At the end of March it managed $14.6b​ of investments, including around $7b​ in KiwiSaver.

And in the 12 months to that date, it earned $199m in fees​, despite only having operating expenses of $56.4m​, and capital, excluding intangibles like its brand, of a little over $50m​.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Simplicity's chief executive and Stuff contributor Sam Stubbs.

That huge margin meant it could pay a dividend of $85m​ to shareholders.

Fisher Funds chief investment officer Ashley Gardyne​ says: “Yes, we have had a material lift in income, which reflects the very strong growth in the business, and great investor outcomes within the first half of the reporting period.

“That is the nature of funds management. When markets are good, investors do well and revenue grows. The opposite is also true. Since January 1, markets, investor balances, and our revenue, are sharply down.”

Supplied ‘Our fee structure is comparable to what other genuine full service active fund managers in New Zealand charge,’ says Fisher Funds’ chief investment officer, Ashley Gardyne. ‘We aren’t the lowest-cost fee provider, and we don’t aim to be.’

“We’re proud of the value for money that we provide,” he said.

None of the updates detail the exact dollar fees that would have been charged in the $10,000 scenarios.

Instead, the updates show fees as a percentage of fund balances, with some KiwiSaver schemes also still charging an annual membership fee, but Stubbs says percentages could be misleading.

“1% seems very small,” he says.

The updates show fee cuts at AMP, ANZ, ASB, Kiwi Wealth, Westpac, Oneanswer, Fisher Funds, and Mercer schemes in the 12 months before the end of June, but Stubbs says they are extremely modest.

Fisher Funds’ annual membership fee was $20.95​. Oneanswer and Westpac used to charge $9​ and $5.90​ respectively.

The cuts also mostly took place before the downturn in global sharemarkets, following government efforts to use its power to appoint KiwiSaver default managers to drive down fees.

123RF The last six months have seen global sharemarkets, and bond prices, fall as inflation and the threat of recession has sapped investors’ confidence.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA), which regulates KiwiSaver funds, ran a pilot study on fund managers’ “value for money”, and its conclusions were sobering.

“Performance data shows skill is present among some (not all) fund managers in the pilot study,” it said in a report published in June.

“However, the impact of fees caused the benefit of this competence to investors to disappear for most funds.”

There was no systematic relationship between fees charged and the returns investors got, it said.

Economies of scale from KiwiSaver’s growth were not being shared with savers, the FMA said.

Stubbs said most people remained in blissful ignorance of KiwiSaver fees, and the FMA concluded competition wasn’t pushing down fees fast enough, and decided to intervene.

From next year, it will require KiwiSaver managers to report each year on whether they are providing value to justify the fees they charged.

The update scenarios understate the losses individuals will be facing, as the average amounts in people’s accounts is much higher than $10,000.

At the end of June, the average balance for the Fisher Funds KiwiSaver growth fund was just under $23,400.

Despite the losses, most KiwiSavers seem to be taking a long-term view of their funds’ tribulations, viewing recent losses in relation to the long-term returns they’ve had.

screen grab Charts published by KiwiSaver fund providers, like this one from ANZ, are designed to put this year's losses into perspective, and guide savers' eye back to the longer-term gains they have made in their funds.

Milford’s KiwiSaver Growth may be down 7.46%​ in the 12 months to the end of June, but investors who put money in when it launched in 2007 have had an annual return after fees, but before tax, of 11.44%​, the company’s website says.

Stubbs says KiwiSavers can expect a down year once in every six to seven years. That’s just part of being in KiwiSaver.

On Thursday, the FMA released a survey conducted in May and April, after KiwiSaver funds started posting losses, showing six in 10​ people felt satisfied with KiwiSaver providers.