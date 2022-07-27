Inflation: How much is really the Reserve Bank's fault?

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) looks at hundreds of goods and services. (First published January 20, 2022.)

New Zealand’s economy is suffering from a 90s flashback.

Inflation is running at a rate not seen in 32 years, and interest rates are climbing fast.

In recent days, commentators have heaped blame for the financial squeeze that households are suffering on the Reserve Bank.

Former governor Graeme Wheeler said central banks around the world had shown “errors of judgement” in overdoing interest rate cuts and money-printing during the pandemic, and said they should acknowledge their mistakes.

Then the National Party called for an “independent inquiry” into the bank’s actions over the past two years.

So what did the Reserve Bank actually do? And can you really curse governor Adrian Orr next time you get a nasty surprise at the supermarket checkout?

Pandemic response number one: It pumped money into the financial system.

Remember March 2020?

Covid-19 was on our doorsteps. The border was closing and MIQ was coming in. Economists predicted our unemployment rate could get near 10% and house prices could plummet as demand for, well, anything dried up.

The Reserve Bank pushed more money into the system through two measures: Its large-scale asset purchases programme (LSAP), which started that month, and funding for lending (FLP), which started in December 2020.

LSAP is a form of quantitative easing, which you may have heard referred to as “money printing”.

It works like this: The Reserve Bank buys government bonds, local government funding agency bonds and New Zealand government inflation-indexed bonds on the secondary market.

That pushes up demand for those bonds and increases their price. That reduces their rate of return (because the bonds are more expensive compared to the interest rate they offer) and makes investors look elsewhere for somewhere to put their money, maybe shares or property.

That helps keep interest rates low and asset prices high. The theory goes that households then spend more because they feel wealthier, thanks to their more valuable houses and cheaper-to-service mortgages. This stimulates the economy.

It was argued at the start of the pandemic that quantitative easing might not necessarily cause inflation because governments around the world had been printing money since the global financial crisis without causing an increase.

The bank was allowed to spend $100 billion buying bonds. When it stopped, it had spent $54b.

The funding for lending programme allowed banks to borrow from the Reserve Bank at the official cash rate.

Finance and Expenditure Committee / New Zealand Parliament Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr not buying into 'regret analysis' in May.

As of July 18, banks had borrowed $12.6b this way. They used the money for things like cheaper loans for people building houses and business lending – although they could use it as they wished.

Dennis Wesselbaum, a macroeconomist at the University of Otago says there was “way too much” money put into the system via LSAP – although he says most of the blame for the current inflation situation should be placed at the feet of the Government’s response, rather than the Reserve Bank’s.

Gareth Kiernan, at Infometrics, said he was not too critical of the Reserve Bank’s initial reactions to Covid but the FLP scheme was more questionable. “In late 2020, even at that stage you looked at it and thought ‘is that really necessary?’ It wasn’t clear that it wasn’t, but it was clear that the economy at that stage was performing better than anyone had anticipated. There were still downside risks but I don’t think it was necessary to be pushing further stimulus on the economy at that stage. Yet they pushed ahead with that programme.”

NZCTU economist and director of policy Craig Renney said he believed most of the CPI was driven by tradable inflation (coming from overseas) but LSAP had boosted asset inflation, particularly in property.

“It comes down to some of the structural features in the NZ economy.”

People who sold their bonds to the Reserve Bank didn’t have many investment options, he said.

“It went into assets that provided a passive income or where there were capital gains.”

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff More money entered circulation through the pandemic.

Pandemic response number two: It made it easier to get home loans, and made them cheaper to service.

The Reserve Bank cut the official cash rate from 1% in February 2020 to 0.25% in March. Banks were told to ready their systems for the possibility of a negative cash rate.

At the same time, the bank removed the loan-to-value restrictions that limited how much lending could be done to owner-occupiers with small deposits, and investors. This was a particular boon to landlords who had previously needed a 40% deposit or equity in a purchase.

A boom followed, taking prices up some 40% before they started to taper off again.

Wesselbaum said removing loan-to-value restrictions was a major mistake. “I don’t really see an argument for why you would want to do that.”

Kiernan said the weight of money that flowed into the housing market drove up prices and also contributed to additional demand for construction activity, which boosted wider inflation, too.

Pandemic response three: Interest rates remained low for longer due to delta.

Many people expected the Reserve Bank to start increasing the official cash rate in August last year.

But the arrival of the delta variant, and subsequent lockdown put a stop to that.

An increase did not happen until October, and then only by a relatively small 25 basis points.

Kiernan remembers calling for an interest rate rise in August last year – “even saying maybe we need to think about going 50 basis points. But the day before the review was due we went into lockdown again and the Reserve Bank held its fire.

Supplied/Stuff The Reserve Bank’s approach has changed under governor Adrian Orr and some economists have not been impressed.

“Then in October they said ‘alright, we’re going to start to raise, by 25 basis points’. That’s when we called them bird-brained and spineless. That was a bit brave at the time but I look at it now and go ‘they were being far too cautious’.”

He said it could take nine to 18 months for the Reserve Bank’s moves to be felt so, even though the bank was now being more “assertive”, it would take time to bring things under control.

“They were too slow to recognise the economy was doing better than they thought, too slow to turn things around in terms of overall monetary policy direction. Even earlier this year Orr was saying ‘take a breath, we’ve got it under control, she’ll be right... it speaks to not recognising your own mistakes.”

How does the Reserve Bank fix this situation?

If it’s to blame, or partly, for the current situation, how can the central bank hope to turn it around?

Wesselbaum says the Reserve Bank will have to carry on raising interest rates to reduce demand in the economy, which will slow price rises.

It will also have to reduce the amount of money circulating. It will need to keep LSAP on ice and wind up FLP, which is scheduled to run until the end of this year. “The problem will solve itself over time but you also have to stop adding to that.”

Kiernan said the Reserve Bank had initially been of the view that it would not sell the bonds it bought through LSAP, and hold them to maturity.

But it has since embarked on a “very slow” programme of selling them. “They can’t do it too fast because that will significantly push up government bond interest rates”. That could pull investors back out of the riskier assets like housing and shares, and tempt them back into lower-risk bonds.

But the Reserve Bank is making losses on the bonds it sells because interest rates are now significantly higher than they were when the bonds were bought. “Treasury or the Government is having to recapitalise the bank to make up those losses for them. It’s not a cost-less exercise.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Reserve Bank has been under increased scrutiny.

What’s different this time?

The problem that may have confounded lots of forecasters’ models is that inflation is being driven by supply problems as well as demand.

Disrupted supply chains have made it harder and more expensive to get goods here, and our low rate of unemployment means it is hard for businesses to hire more staff to increase production to meet demand.

Tradable inflation – that’s inflation on things that we trade with the rest of the world – is running at 8.7%. Non-tradable, which is the domestic sort of inflation that the Reserve Bank has more control over, is at 6.3%.

Kiernan said the solution would need to involve reduced international shipping costs, an end to reduced production due to Covid in places like China and a resolution to the Ukraine war, as well as more workers in New Zealand.

“It’s not entirely clear when or if these things will be resolved. If any of them stick around, that’s when greater action is needed to bring demand back down even further until it is more in line with still-constrained supply.

“Additionally, the Reserve Bank needs to act sufficiently strongly and credibly to bring inflation expectations under control. At the moment, there’s a real risk of a wage-price spiral, whereby employees are in a strong bargaining position due to low unemployment and a lack of available workers, and wanting to be compensated for the 7.3% increase in the CPI over the last year. With high inflation expectations, businesses will have a strong belief that they can pass those costs on, thereby feeding strong inflation and wage increases over the following 12 months.”

He said, if the labour market was going to remain tight, the Reserve Bank would have to be even tougher.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Matt Roskruge says it’s easy to think things could have been different when you’re looking back.

Was there an alternative?

Massey University associate professor Matt Roskruge says, in hindsight, it’s easy to say the Reserve Bank was wrong.

“It’s easy to say inflation is a problem – it is – but we have no idea what the counterfactual would have been. If we had been busy raising interest rates while the rest of the world was at historic lows, what would that have done to the dollar? There would have been flow-on effects on dairy, export sectors, tourism.”

He said New Zealand was a small country that was vulnerable to international pressures.

Renney said it was not possible to view these decisions based on how well they achieved their ends now. “You have to view it in terms of when you were making that decision, the information that you had in front of you leads you to do a thing. What’s the least regrets thing you can do at that point?”

For his part, Governor Adrian Orr said in a statement this week that he acknowledged that the monetary policy committee’s decisions in recent years had influenced the country’s inflation rate.

He said the bank was carrying out its first five-yearly review of its monetary policy remit.

Any recommendation that arose would be delivered to the Finance Minister for consideration.

“In addition to the remit review we are also reviewing our recent performance in conducting monetary policy including the use of additional monetary policy tools.

He said decisions were always made with the information at hand at the time and that information was outlined in the monetary policy statements.

“I regret that the committee and society at large has been confronted with the Covid-19 pandemic, and other recent events that have caused food and energy price spikes. We are a learning institution and though the open process of the remit review and the monetary policy review we will be very clear on our lessons learnt as we forever seek to do a world-class job for the people of New Zealand.”