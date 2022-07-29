Asking for a pay rise: My boss 'laughed in my face'

Mike Egan, national president of the Restaurant Association says mental health is one of the number one issues for many of his members.

Experienced hospitality worker Ellsie Coles​ says when she asked for a pay rise recently, her boss “laughed in [her] face”.

Coles​ was a restaurant manager in Christchurch, who saw that newly hired staff with less responsibility had started on a higher wage than her.

When she asked for a raise her boss offered her 35c, so she instead decided to quit.

She said it seemed that, all across the hospitality industry, businesses desperate for staff were offering great starting rates for new hires, and neglecting their existing staff.

READ MORE:

* Over 10,000 potential business Covid rule breaches reported to WorkSafe

* Vaccine passports, mandatory vaccines on cards for Southland businesses

* Covid-19: Some hospitality workers asked to work during lockdown in apparent breach of restrictions



“If they are so desperate for staff they need to make sure their existing staff sticks around first. They have dug themselves such a big hole paying new people more,” she said.

“Why should I stay if they clearly don’t value me?”

The combination of many hospitality skills being transferable, and it being rare to receive a pay increase, had led many hospitality workers to change jobs, she said.

Coles found a job as a barista, with fewer hours, less responsibility and a wage of $4 more an hour than her previous role.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Ellsie Coles says her boss laughed when she asked for a pay rise.

“I have no sympathy. These businesses are all complaining about their senior staff leaving, but that is because they are not offering them any incentive to stay,” she said.

Founder of Raise the Bar hospitality union Chloe Ann-King​ said issues of low wages and staff mistreatment had plagued the industry for decades.

But now the rising cost of living was bringing back into the spotlight just how overworked and underpaid many workers in the hospitality industry were, she said.

“Pay rises are almost unheard of in our industry. The businesses are calling it a ‘labour shortage’, but we call it a wage shortage. It is a shortage of employers willing to pay staff fairly,” Ann-King​ said.

Ann-King​ pointed to an AUT study into the experience of hospitality workers that found 48% of hospitality workers had never had the opportunity to ask for a pay rise.

“We deserve to be compensated for our mahi. Despite what politicians or business owners tell us, our jobs are highly skilled and we deserve better.”

David White/Stuff Founder of Raise the Bar hospitality union Chloe Ann-King said issues of low wages and staff mistreatment had come to the fore due to the cost of living crisis.

The Restaurant Association has launched an industry accreditation programme, HospoCred, to reward businesses that meet employment standards.

The standards include paying employees the minimum wage, having a regular performance and pay review system, and plans for employee training in place.

Association chief executive Marisa Bidois​ said the accreditation would be a signal to employees and the public that a business looked after its staff.

But Ann-King​ said the accreditation programme was a certificate for businesses doing the bare minimum.

“Giving an employer an accreditation for knowing the minimum employment standards is not enough. As hospitality workers know too well, knowing the rules is one thing, following them is another,” she said.

It would be healthy for the hospitality industry if businesses that were not able to attract or retain staff were forced to close so that the industry could change for the better, she said.