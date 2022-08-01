Sharemarket gains as Infratil hits new record high, Pacific Edge plunges

Infratil’s investment in US renewable energy company Longroad has shot up in value.

The sharemarket rose, following on the heels of buoyant overseas markets. Infrastructure investor Infratil hit a record high.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.3%, or 33.223 points, to 11,525.87 on Monday. On the broader market 81 stocks rose and 58 fell with $90 million shares traded.

“The bourse is up,” said Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Jeremy Sullivan. “That's primarily due to offshore markets - US markets were buoyant over the weekend.”

Infratil closed up 6.7% to $8.94, having earlier touched a record $9.06 as it benefited from a lift in the value of its US renewable energy investment Longroad Energy.

Infratil said the value of its 40% stake in Longroad increased $969 million in the three months to the end of June.

Longroad has attracted new investment from Germany’s Munich Ergo Asset Management, prompting Infratil and co-owner the NZ Superannuation Fund to invest a further US$100m and reducing each of their stakes to 37%, worth about $1.4 billion.

Investors were “very pleased” with the update, Sullivan said.

“That's a very large revaluation gain in a very short period of time,” he said. “The underlying businesses are worth more and therefore the shares are worth more.”

Plexure Group was the biggest gainer on the market, surging 78% to 32.5 cents after the software developer said its largest customer, burger chain McDonald’s Corp, had renewed its contract for five years for its digital customer engagement platform.

The firm’s technology powers digital loyalty, personalisation, ordering and payment via the McDonald’s mobile app for customers across 66 markets, including major markets such as Italy and Japan.

Plexure expects revenue to jump to $56m in the year to March 31, 2023, from $32.6m last year, and forecast an operating profit before one-time items of $3.7m, a turnaround from loss of $13.1m last year.

“That’s very pleasing for shareholders,” said Sullivan.

Still, he noted the stock was volatile, having lost half its value over the past year.

Pacific Edge shares were the biggest decliner on the market, down 38% to 48.5c, after the bladder cancer diagnostics company warned that a major US insurer may stop providing reimbursement coverage for its Cxbladder tests.

The shares resumed trading after being halted on Friday while the company looked into the potential change.

“This has obviously blind sided Pacific Edge a little bit and it’s disappointing for shareholders,” Sullivan said.

Carpet manufacturer Bremworth advanced 1.8% to 57c after rival Godfrey Hirst dropped its High Court case against the company.

Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Monday after a strong close on Wall Street last week, though the latest manufacturing surveys showed weakening factory activity in the region's biggest economies.

Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul slipped. US futures declined and oil prices lost more than US$1 a barrel.

On Friday, Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 1.4% and finished 9.1% higher for July.

A rebound in technology stocks, big retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending helped drive broad gains in July, though the index is still down 13.3% for the year.

