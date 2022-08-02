Big power companies fall short in customer satisfaction survey

Powershop has proven itself to be the little energy company that could in Consumer NZ’s latest customer satisfaction survey.

One of the smallest players in the market, Powershop topped the annual survey and received the consumer watchdog’s “people’s choice” award.

Customers rated it above average on competitive pricing, helping with saving energy, helping to select an appropriate plan, value for money and customer support.

Meanwhile, several of the big power players were found wanting, with Contact rated worst for competitive pricing, customer support and resolving problems quickly.

READ MORE:

* Shake-up to electricity charges could disadvantage 'vulnerable households', Consumer NZ says

* Contact Energy rated worst power company in Consumer NZ survey

* Smaller players big winners in fight for power customers



The survey found only 45% of Contact customers were very satisfied. Overall, 52% of New Zealanders reported being very satisfied with their power company.

Contact acting chief customer officer Bryan Middleton said it was disappointing to be the lowest ranking retailer in the survey.

“We know we can do better.”

Middleton said Contact had almost 530,000 customers across its electricity, broadband and gas services.

Since last year it had been working on a raft of changes to improve customer service experience, which included launching new support channels, so it was easier to get in touch, regular updates to its apps and a digital bill.

“We note Consumer NZ has recognised we have made an effort to improve our customer service, and that this may take more than one survey cycle to be realised.”

RNZ In RNZ's The Detail, Emile Donovan asks: what more does New Zealand need to do to make the goal of 100% renewable electricity generation by 2030 a reality?

Other big providers – Genesis, Trustpower and Mercury – also failed to impress.

Customers rated Genesis below par on almost all performance questions. Trustpower was rated among the worst for competitive pricing and value for money, while Trustpower’s customers rated it well below average for helping with selecting the most appropriate plan.

A Mercury spokesperson said it was always looking to improve and would consider the results alongside its own customer research.

”We survey 1500+ customers every month to keep our fingers on the pulse of how our customers are feeling so when we’re making decisions and think about what activity to focus on is directly informed by our customers.For example, we know from our research our customers value being rewarded for their loyalty, which is why we focus on benefits like Free Power Days and anniversary bonuses.”

Consumer’s Powerswitch manager Paul Fuge​ said the results showed the smaller players were doing a better job of keeping their customers satisfied.

“This will come as a disappointment to some larger retailers who have made efforts to up their customer service game since last year's survey results were announced,” he said.

“It will be interesting to see if this trend continues next year.”

Of Trustpower’s customers, 30% said they were likely to switch power provider within the next 12 months. Powershop customers were most unlikely to switch providers.

Only one in 10 survey respondents had switched power companies over the past 12 months, and of those who did, 88% said it was easy to do so.

Consumer encouraged people to use Powerswitch to compare plans and check if they could get a better deal. Those who used the service were currently finding they could save an average of $318 a year, Fuge said.

“We have noticed retailers becoming more competitive and innovative with their offers, and new retailers have come on board with some pretty sharp prices.

“With more options, new retailers and more competitive pricing, it really does pay for consumers to regularly check to see if they could be getting a better deal.”