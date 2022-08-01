Public rush to check on cost of living payments disrupts ANZ and BNZ banking apps

Some BNZ customers found they could not log into the bank’s app.

ANZ and BNZ were hit by temporary mobile banking outages on Monday as people rushed to check whether their cost of living payments had hit their accounts.

Some BNZ customers, who found they unable to check on their accounts, started reporting their experiences to the Downdetector website around 10.30am.

Reports from ANZ customers to Downdetector began just before noon, but now appear to have stopped.

A BNZ spokesperson said the bank had not fully resolved the problem.

“Some customers are currently experiencing issues logging into their accounts on the BNZ mobile banking app,” he said.

“Internet banking is still working, so if a customer has access to a computer they will be able to access their accounts that way.

“We are working hard to get this issue fixed as soon as we can, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused,” he said.

ANZ said some people experienced issues logging into ANZ GoMoney on Monday due to a high number of people attempting to log in at the same time.

But an ANZ spokeswoman said the issue had now been resolved.

The Government’s cost of living payments have begun hitting accounts today.

The Government announced in the Budget that it would provide a $350 payment to people earning up to $70,000, paid in three instalments on Monday, then September 1 and October 3.

The move was designed to assist people with rapid-rising living costs as inflation hit 7.3%, though Treasury said the payment would be inflationary.

There are about 2 million people who qualify, although bank details are still being sought for 164,000 of them.

It even appears the cost of living payments have been paid to some people living overseas, despite only having been intended for residents.

ACT Leader David Seymour said making payments to people as far away as London who hadn’t lived in New Zealand for years was indicative of the rush to bring in cost of living payments.

He predicted the cost of living payments would be extended, as other temporary Government cost of living policies had been.

“The fuel excise tax, road user charge, and public transport discounts have all been extended. Does anyone really believe that Labour, who couldn’t take away the punch bowl with its transport discounts, will end the cost of living payment right before Christmas?” Seymour said.