Government widens Russia sanctions to include 'large web' supporting armed forces

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced further sanctions targeting Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. (File photo)

The Government widened its sanctions against Russia to include the “large web” of entities which support its armed forces.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said Russia’s illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine was enabled by its extensive military-industrial complex, including a large web of defence entities, and these would now be targeted.

“These organisations build and develop weapons, technology, communications systems and other hardware, and provide services like insurance and transport,” she said.

The sanctions now included the branches and independent arms of the armed forces, including logistical support as well as defence entities responsible for providing weapons and equipment to the military.

They also covered the insurance company SOGAZ, the Russian Railways, and defence entities that research, produce and test military hardware for the Russian armed forces.

The measures are the latest in a series of sanctions announced since March, which initially targeted President Vladimir Putin and his key supporters, and have widened to include major banks and financial institutions with deep links to the regime, as well as tariff on Russian imports, including Vodka.

“President Putin and the Russian military are responsible for violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, which is a grave breach of fundamental international law,” Mahuta said.

“Reports of atrocities and widespread damage committed by Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine is deeply concerning. By designating these entities, we’re playing our part in targeting and condemning the source of this illegal aggression.”

The Russia Sanctions Act passed unanimously by Parliament in March allows for a wide range of measures including travel bans, asset freezes, prohibitions on financial dealings and bans on ships or aircraft entering New Zealand.

The measures also prevent New Zealanders and New Zealand companies from providing goods and services to the Russian Armed Forces and other defence entities targeted by these sanctions, Mahuta said.