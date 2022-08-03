Dileepa Fonseka: The meeting that shows why housing is broken and never gets fixed

Central government laws are more intensification on the 'kauri suburbs' of Auckland, and some homeowners don't like it. They invited politicians to a protest meeting in Auckland, but Labour stayed away.

OPINION: Ask local board candidate Suveen Walgampola​ to describe the atmosphere of an anti-housing intensification meeting at a central Auckland church on Sunday and he uses two words: “pretty cooked”.

“The only way new migrants like my mum gain housing are these new developments ... clearly the status quo is unsustainable. Special character is not heritage.”

But he missed the most “cooked” part of it, because he crept into St Matthew-in-the-City​ so late there was nobody on the door.

If he had arrived a little earlier he likely would have been stopped and told to wait at the church door for members of established residents’ associations to take their seats.

The biblical metaphor of the innkeeper in the Gospel of Luke who refuses Mary a room because there’s “no room at the inn” is often used as a metaphor for the housing crisis.

Except at this public meeting there was plenty of room; the innkeepers just seemed to be wary of the “type” of people who were trying to get a seat.

Coalition for More Homes spokesperson Scott Caldwell says: “They wouldn't let us in until all the ‘invited’ people were in – which is basically all the residents’ associations.”

ROB STOCK/Stuff Protesters pushing for protection of the “kauri suburbs” through the repeal of the Government's housing intensification laws met at St Matthews-in-the-City in Auckland on Sunday.

But accompanying Caldwell was a member of the Auckland City Centre Residents Group (CCRG), Oscar Sims, who was initially let in.

“I managed to blag my way in before the meeting started by saying I was from the CCRG,” Sims says.

“The first thing she said was, ‘Oh, so you're here for pro-intensification,’ and I was like ‘Are you just asking that because I'm young?’

“After some haggling, I got let in and talked to media. Then I went back outside and they wouldn't let me back in again.”

Women in Urbanism co-founder Emma McInnes says she got in by pretending to be a member of the Mt Albert Residents’ Association, and was lucky her name was not checked against any register.

Mayoral candidate Michael Kampkes helped organise the public event. He said resident association members were promised seats at the public event, but younger people shouldn’t have been kept out of the venue, and he offered an apology for what happened.

All of this is much like the housing issue itself: there’s enough space for more people in New Zealand, plenty of characterless villas that could be better utilised, and land that could be better developed.

ROB STOCK/Stuff The protesters at St Matthew-in-the-City on Sunday were primarily older homeowners horrified that their neighbours could sell up and build a three-storey building just 1.5 metres from their boundaries.

There are plenty of places and professions that could do with more people too: the Government is so desperate for nurses it has started believing Shortland Street can save the day.

Meanwhile, almost every sector from information technology to the freight industry is complaining that increased pay rates aren’t attracting enough people.

Yet everybody keeps getting told there is not enough room for anybody, or anything, new.

The reasons are always the same and include everything from Asian immigrants aren’t very responsible with their lawns right through to “we just haven’t built enough infrastructure yet”.

SUPPLIED Suveen Walgampola says the status quo on housing is not sustainable.

One of the big political reasons for the hesitation to give new migrants residency is that they become eligible to buy a house. The perception is that this drives up house prices.

But does anybody really believe we would have a surplus of infrastructure or housing if the population didn’t increase?

Or is the more likely scenario that we would have just built even fewer homes and put off those essential infrastructure upgrades for even longer?

A recent ANZ survey found the intention among firms for future residential construction has fallen off a cliff and now sits at -73.7% (meaning far more people intend pulling back on construction work than not).

Jason Dorday/Stuff Women in Urbanism co-founder Emma McInnes managed to get into Sunday’s meeting by pretending she was on the Mt Albert Residents’ Group.

Building consents might be sitting at record highs over the whole year, but in June they declined 2.3% – their third consecutive monthly fall.

Why? Interest rates might be going up, but we still have a shortage of housing, so the industry still needs to catch up.

The reason is the system is built to never catch up.

Part of it comes down to development rules that some Yes In My Backyard (Yimby) activists are lobbying to roll back.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Oscar Sims actually is a member of a residents’ group, but says he still faced some problems getting into Sunday’s meeting.

Between 1938 and 1977 a 1% rise in population led to a 0.5% increase lift in house prices, yet between 1977 and 2018 that same increase caused a price bump four times that rate.

As the Infrastructure Commission concluded, stricter development rules came into play between 1977 and 2018, which affected the ability of builders to increase house-building to keep up with population growth.

Then there are developers who are incentivised to buy land and simply wait for councils to get around to paying to build the infrastructure for them.

And let’s not forget local government, which increasingly levies rates based on capital values rather than land – a move that favours people who own valuable pieces of residential land but don’t do much with them.

As with St Matthew-in-the-City on a Sunday afternoon, there’s plenty of room at the inn. The political economy is just not set up to let people in.