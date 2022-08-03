Largest quarterly house price fall since GFC recorded by CoreLogic

House price falls gathered pace in July, according to CoreLogic data, with Christchurch also going negative.

House price falls continued to gathered pace in July, resulting in the largest quarterly decline since the global financial crisis (GFC), according to CoreLogic.

Nationally, house values fell 0.9% in July resulting in a three-month drop of -2.5% – the largest quarterly fall since October 2008, when values fell 3.4%.

Two areas stood out in CoreLogic’s most recent House Price Index (HPI) - Christchurch, which recorded a fall in prices for the first time this cycle, and Wellington, where property values had fallen so far homes were worth less than they were a year ago.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall​ said the relaxation of new CCCFA rules in July (which had required banks to pour over home loan applicants’ expenses) had not created any marked boost in demand.

Christchurch had been the last main centre where prices were holding up, but that changed in July, with prices in the city dropping 1.6%.

Goodall said the city had been supporting the nationwide price change figure until recently, along with the broader Canterbury and Waikato regions.

Kathryn George/Stuff House prices are falling across the country.

But it was the Wellington region that was the standout “for all the wrong reasons”, as average values fell 3.6% in July, putting them below where they were a year ago.

“Strong prior growth, high first-home buyer presence previously, and stretched affordability are some of the key reasons we are seeing Wellington struggle now, prior to other areas,” he said.

Goodall described this as “a remarkable turnaround”, with homeowners in the city enjoying an annual price rise of over a third less than a year ago.

“A significant increase in development activity over the past two years, particularly in Lower Hutt and Upper Hutt, could also be a factor in recent weakness,” Goodall said.

“Some buyers who stretched their budgets based on development potential may now find that potential may not be realised soon enough to make the sums work.”

Wellington City and Porirua had the largest dips, with prices falling 4.5% and 4.6% respectively during July, while Upper and Lower Hutt fell 1.5% and 1.7% respectively.

Goodall said he had spoken to some experts on the ground around the Hutt, who said some homes were failing to sell even when priced 20% below what they would have gone for at the market peak.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says relaxation of the CCCFA has had far less impact on the downward trajectory of the market than some expected.

He said if such sellers were taking their properties off the market rather than accepting lower prices, it would not be captured by the HPI.

CoreLogic’s HPI generally records price rises and falls slower than other measures, because it averages the last three months for each location, meaning peaks and troughs are levelled off.

Goodall said he expected price falls to continue for the next six to 12 months, with headwinds from the likes of interest rate rises and negative migration likely to persist.

CoreLogic predict house prices could fall between 10% and 15% from their peak, which was recorded in November in most locations.

Dunedin fell -1.3% in July to take the total fall since the start of the year to 5.8%, but prices remained just above where they were a year ago.

Auckland saw modest falls in July, with the city down 0.3%, and other areas down between 0.6% and 1.5%. Rodney prices rose 0.2% in July.