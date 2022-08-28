Here's where you should not have put your money two years ago

Investors need to be alert to spot KiwiSaver 'greenwashing', says Simon O'Connor, chief executive of the Responsible Investment Association Australasia.

Investing guru Warren Buffet​​ famously said, “only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked”.

With global markets facing historic volatility, many people may be wondering if their swimming trunks were made by the emperor’s new tailor.

The tide is way out. From historic highs of January, Wall Street’s barometer of market health, the S&P 500 had fallen nearly 22% by June.

The technology heavy Nasdaq index fell further, dropping 32.7% from its peak in November 2019.

But while the major indexes have started to show signs of recovery, and are picked to rebound as markets return, many people will not be so lucky.

So what were the worst investments of the last two years?

NFTs:

Financial adviser Darcy Ungaro previously said 99% of the NFT market was inherently worthless.

But the way the NFT market fared during the bear retreat convinced him that almost every single NFT was worthless, and only 0.1% had any real world value.

While he believed the technology behind the digital assets, in which unique computer codes were used to prove ownership of digital items like art, was extremely useful, he said the market has become so cluttered that true value was hard to find.

A Bloomberg analysis of popular NFT trading platform Opensea showed that one third of NFTs were not trading at all, and another third were trading below the cost to make them.

“We have seen a lot of celebrities minting NFTs and selling them for a lot of money. But just because a celebrity has attached their name to something, doesn’t mean the item is worth anything,” Ungaro​ said.

One of the most striking examples of this was seen when Malaysian cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sina Estavi​ bought an NFT of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s​ first tweet for $4.5 million (US$2.9m) in 2021.

But when he listed the NFT for sale in April, initially asking for $75m (US$48m), the highest bid was only US$2500 (or 2.2 cryptocurrency Ethereum).

Financial adviser Darcy Ungaru says only 0.1% of NFTs have any real world value.

“Some NFTs are still selling well, but the vast bulk of them you would not want to be holding as the markets went down,” he said.

Digital currencies

Financial adviser and founder of Enable.Me Hannah McQueen​ said the volatility in the market for digital currencies was just “next level”.

At the start of the year, the most popular digital currency, Bitcoin, was trading at $94,000. As of August it is trading at $37,848.

McQueen​ said it was obvious the “bottom has fallen out of the Bitcoin market”.

Financial adviser and founder of Enable.Me, Hannah McQueen says the bottom has fallen out of the Bitcoin market.

While it was still possible for the volatile currency to bounce back, basing any serious investment plan on the asset was not a good move, she said.

“How can you make an investment plan based on an asset in which no one has any idea what will happen to it next?

“The only people who should invest are those with excess wealth to burn. It is basically pure speculation.”

Single Shares

MoneyHub chief researcher Chris Walsh said anyone heavily invested in a single listed company might be regretting it.

He said newly listed darlings of the past few years such as Pacific Edge and AllBirds had since lost their shine.

Pacific Edge’s share price dropped from a height of $1.50 in September 2021 to $0.50 cents as of August, and AllBirds dropped from $44.97 (US$28.29) in November 2021, to $7.15 (US$4.50) as of August.

Term deposits

Anyone who put their money in a term deposit two years ago might be disappointed with the results, McQueen​ said.

Lousy returns combined with historically high inflation meant many people who put their investments in a term deposit with a bank would now be seeing the value of that investment going backwards, she said.

“While the return itself may look like a positive, when it is overlaid against inflation the overall sum would not look that pretty,” McQueen​ said.

While returns were starting to grow in some bank term deposits, they were still nowhere near the rate of inflation which has tripled since the start of the year, she said.

“Against inflation many term deposits are not even able to hold the value of the original deposit.”

New-build investment properties

People who bought new-build properties as investments at the start of the year might now be regretting their decision, said Ungaro​.

At the start of the year, property investors were buying at the peak of a cycle, and now were seeing the “rug pulled” out from under them, he said.

Changes to property tax, LVR regulations being temporarily looser, and certain property companies pushing new builds, all created a “honeytrap” for first-home buyers and property investors over the last 24 months.

“If you purchased a new-build property at 80% mortgage, well the interest rates have almost tripled in 12 months. At the same time there has likely been a marked decrease in the value of the property.

“So their equity position today looks nowhere near as strong as it did, even 12 months ago,” Ungaro​ said.

He said both the overall loss in net worth, and the increase in the servicing obligations of mortgages would “really be throwing [new build buyers] around”.