NZ Post to close Manawatū mail processing centre, 59 jobs to go

New Zealand Post will close its Manawatū mail processing centre early next year, with the loss of almost 60 jobs.

On Thursday, NZ Post chief operating officer Brendon Main​ put the closure down to declining mail volumes.

Twenty years ago the company had delivered more than 1 billion pieces of mail each year, but that figure had been steadily decreasing.

“In the year to June 30, we delivered around 240 million mail items and this number is forecast to continue to decline over the coming years,” Main said.

“In line with this decline in mail, we have decided to close the Manawatū Mail Centre in March 2023. All associated mail processing activity will now be done at the Auckland Mail Centre.”

Customer services would not be affected by the closure of the Palmerston North facility, but 59 jobs would be impacted, Main said.

“The most important thing for us is to support our impacted people through the changes ahead. We are engaging with the unions, and where possible we will be looking for redeployment opportunities within NZ Post.”

The closure would create a smaller mail processing footprint and improve efficiency as a smaller proportion of mail had to be sorted manually at the Auckland facility, Main said.

E tū, a union representing more than 20 workers at the Manawatū Mail Centre, said its members had signed a “just transition” agreement with the company, which meant they could access support to find other work, redeploy within NZ Post, or upskill.

Long-time E tū delegate and worker Michelle Wallace​ said with mail volumes declining, workers had known “the writing was on the wall” for a while, but the news was still a shock.

“There are a lot of long-serving members – some have been with NZ Post since they were fresh out of high school.”

While the details of the transition process still needed to be worked through, Wallace said having a plan in place to guide workers through the change was important.

“Otherwise, people would be quite lost and distraught, but at least they’ve got options for support.”

The Manawatū Mail Centre opened in 2015 and processes all mail for the lower North Island.

Shortly after opening, it was reported the site employed close to 200 workers and had 29 mail trucks visiting each day.