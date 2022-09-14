'Green' booze and 'green' grub are helping conferences cut carbon

Te Pae conference-goers chow down on lunch. The food served at events is getting the once-over from organisers who are more particular about where it has come from and how it is served, insisting any single-use items be compostable.

Later this month hundreds of delegates attending a conference at Auckland’s Aotea Centre will quaff “green” low carbon beer and wine under energy-saving LED lights, and get their caffeine fix in crockery cups.

The Climate Change & Business Conference will donate uneaten food to the Auckland City Mission and leftovers will be composted, which is what you would expect from an event organised by the Environmental Defence Society.

However, such measures are becoming standard practice at conference venues under increasing pressure from potential customers to get serious about reducing their carbon footprint to mitigate climate change.

The strong desire to reconnect face-to-face after two long years of cancelled gatherings and interminable Zoom meetings has seen the events’ industry rebound with a bang, and while most delegates are still domestic, Tourism New Zealand’s $1 million conference assistance programme is this year bidding for 73 international events.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Christchurch’s Te Pae is the first of three big new convention centres designed to cater for 1500-plus delegates. Wellington’s Tākina opens in mid-2023, followed by Auckland’s International Convention Centre two years later.

TNZ general manager of business events Bjoern Spreitzer says that despite our long haul status New Zealand still has pulling power, not least because of our attractiveness for pre- and post-conference holidays.

“We’re not yet seeing climate consciousness as having a significant impact on destination choice.”

That is possibly because events are booked years ahead, and we are still in the post-Covid honeymoon period of being desperate for in-person meetings, but establishing green “cred” is increasingly important for New Zealand’s 300-plus conference venues.

“Sustainability is like electricity, you’ve just got to have it now, it’s not a nice-to-have any more, it’s just part of the business,” says Te Pae chief executive Ross Steele.

Sally Bunce, director of The Orange Agency, and regarded as a bit of an events sustainability guru, attended a 5000-delegate conference in the US in early 2020 where she says their idea of addressing sustainability was to discuss doing away with plastic straws. “We’re so far ahead of that.”

Doug Mountain Photography/Supplied Cut The Mustard theming company came up with recyclable chandeliers made from road cones for an Infrastructure New Zealand conference in 2020. Creative sound and lighting effects are also replacing decorations that would once have ended up in landfill.

Nevertheless, Bunce is shocked to see venues stillhanding out bottles of water, most of which end up in the rubbish after a few sips.

But she says more events are going paper-free, using digital signage and apps instead of printing posters and programmes, and delegate bags stuffed with pamphlets and packets of jelly beans are a no-no.

“The vast majority of events I’m organising we don’t allow exhibitors to hand out material, if you want a brochure on something, here’s a QR code, scan it and go to our website.”

“I’ll tell a theming company, don’t fly me in orchids from Singapore, let’s use local material, but preferably let’s use stuff that can be reused lots of places,” Bunce says, and she cites the striking road cone chandeliers created for an Infrastructure New Zealand gala dinner.

Ensuring food served has not racked up thousands of air miles earns brownie points too, and it can prove cost-effective.

Christchurch City Council-owned Venues Ōtautahi saved 10% on average food and beverage costs after instituting a local procurement policy forecast to put $1.7m into the pockets of Canterbury suppliers this year.

Imports, which once accounted for a third of products used, are now a fraction of that, and the proportion of Canterbury products and suppliers increased from 5% to 84%.

supplied A push to source more sustainable Canterbury products, such as Andrew and Felicity Lamond’s free-range eggs, created significant savings for Venues Ōtautahi which has reduced use of imported items by 25%.

Universities clipping their wings

Given the option of attending a virtual event, climate-conscious delegates may in future be less inclined to hop on a long haul flight to the other side of the world, something many academics once did without a second thought.

It’s about 15 years since Otago University professor of tourism James Higham took a flight solely to attend a conference, a stance shaped by his personal concerns about climate change, as well as limited time and resources.

Keynote speaking invitations were occasionally withdrawn when he refused to attend in person because conference organisers wanted to use his presence as a selling point with delegates keen to network face-to-face with speakers.

Higham says that attitude has softened in recent years, and most were willing to accommodate his wish to appear virtually, which he does about half a dozen times a year.

Otago University plans to reach net carbon zero by 2030 and air travel budgets are now about half of the level in 2019, when it clocked up 12,000 tonnes of emissions from 57 million km of staff air travel, compared with the new annual cap of 5500 tonnes.

supplied Otago University professor of tourism James Higham says interactions with international colleagues increased over Covid thanks to webinars and online seminars.

Head of sustainability Ray O’Brien says staff are encouraged to “trip stack,” combining activities such as conferences, fieldwork and collaboration with overseas colleagues into one set of flights to avoid multiple trips.

The vast majority of conference attendance over the past two years was virtual, and online events now tend to be shorter, “less like the old model of three days in a lecture hall,” which worked better for bridging time zones.

There is more “hubbing” where academics gather as a group to attend an overseas conference online, and in one instance anyone with an Otago University email address was able to join an event virtually for the same cost as one staff member attending in person.

Higham acknowledges that going to conferences is important for younger academics because networking and presenting their work publicly helps them build their reputations, land post-doc positions and gain tenure.

Amanda Cropp/Stuff Exhibitors are being urged to design reusable stands, and avoid handing our printed material.

Conference attendance and keynote addresses also feed into universities’ academic rankings, and the Australasian Universities Air Travel Consortium set up in 2020 aims to get a unified approach to reducing carbon emissions.

“If you have colleagues at one university in New Zealand who are committed to flying less than others, the playing field becomes very uneven very quickly,” says Higham.

Bunce believes organisations need to rethink their approach to awarding CPD (continuing professional development) points, and consider whether purely educational aspects could be done online.

“But there are some industries where you need to be with your peers. For certain topics and for certain people, if you’re trying to facilitate strong personal relationships, it’s very hard to do that in a live stream format.

“What a lot of people don’t understand is that business events are not just about the content, a massive part of it is networking.”

Supplied Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened the APEC CEO Summit, which was forced online by the pandemic.

The virtues of going virtual

Te Pae’s management company ASM Global has 350 venues around the world and Steele says that allows them to “hub and spoke,” beaming an event from a Brisbane conference centre to delegates at its other facilities.

Of the 17 events Te Pae hosted in its first three months of operation, every one had a virtual component, and at a recent medical conference 500 delegates attended in person and another 100 online.

Uno Loco staged the virtual APEC meetings in 2021 when the pandemic forced events, such as the CEO Summit, online.

Chief executive Blair Glubb says Covid-19 has accelerated what was already a growing trend, and these days at least a third of events offer virtual attendance, compared with pre-pandemic when 80% to 90% was face-to-face.

For a mix of health and environmental reasons, the private sector is getting more comfortable with fully broadcast events, connecting presenters who are at home, in the office or at an Auckland studio, with audience around New Zealand or the globe.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Uno Loco chief executive Blair Glubb says a significant proportion of those attending Auckland events pre-Covid-19 flew in from Wellington and the South Island, but virtual and broadcast presentations have reduced that.

Glubb estimates flying to events is down by half, and it is now not uncommon to produce live “hubbed” experiences in Auckland, Wellington in Christchurch.

“There’s no major corporate we are working with that’s not actively making sure their climate credentials are in the place they should be.”

Registration to attend events virtually is cheaper, but not necessarily that much. Event organisers say it ranges from half to 80% of the regular delegate fee.

There has also been a push for associations to hold biennial conferences, with virtual meetings in between, but Brett Jefferey can’t see that catching on because of the financial implications.

He heads the New Zealand office of the Australasian Society of Association Executives which represents about 350 associations ranging from plumbers to speech therapists, and he says annual conferences are an important source of revenue.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Christchurch's convention centre is finally opening its doors. (video first published on December 17, 2021)

Avoiding green washing

Te Pae has a 5-star green building rating and is currently having its total carbon footprint assessed by Toitu Envirocare, part of Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, which also does event certification for organisations such as Tourism Industry Aotearoa.

Toitu calculations for 750 people to attend TIA’s two day TRENZ hui last year showed that it produced 162 tonnes of C02, most of that generated by delegate travel to and from Christchurch.

Travel excluded, the event had a total carbon footprint of 20.79 tonnes of CO2, and once 6.75 tonnes of emissions already offset were applied, it required 15 carbon credits to reach carbon zero.

At the low-end Toitu audits cost about $6000 and Bunce says that is too expensive for organisations with tight budgets, and she advises clients to just do what they can.

“Lots of small changes can make big change, and we all have a responsibility to do our part.”

Executive director of the Sustainable Business Council Mike Burrell says that to avoid greenwashing we need to stick to “gold standard” carbon offsets, such as permanent forests planted for carbon sequestration, with the added benefits of enhancing biodiversity, improving flood control and soil conservation.

“Some companies globally are using offsets that are related to not doing something, rather than doing something positive, for example, not cutting down a forest.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The $180m Tākina Wellington convention centre expects to host up to 100 events annually. Pre-pandemic, the New Zealand business events' industry was valued at $1.45 billion per year, and employed an estimated 22,000 people.

Burrell says attitudes are shifting and in future international delegates may tend to come from the Asia Pacific region, and fewer from further afield.

“I’m guessing the casualness with which people moved around the plant and went to all sorts of events is a thing of the past.

“The really long haul stuff will be harder and harder for people to justify until we start seeing genuinely sustainable fuels.”

Even so, Burrell says that it’s a bit of a cheap shot to criticise people for attending conferences.

“There are good reasons for humans to get together to discuss important issues, and we shouldn’t use the big issue of climate change as a reason not to do that.”