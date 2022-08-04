5 ways you could get money for nothing

Breakfast looks at what $27 can get the average Kiwi.

The first of three payments to help households cope with the increased cost of living were made to (some) eligible Kiwis this week.

Inland Revenue said 1.32 million people received the $117 Cost of Living payment on August 1, but that was about 780,000 fewer than predicted.

Many of those were likely to receive the payment when their taxable income was finalised, but about 134,000 people missed out simply by not supplying their bank account information.

If you’re one of them, what are you waiting for? Hop to it.

If you’re not, you could still be missing out on a host of payments, repayments and/or grants from the Government and, in times as tight as these, why wouldn’t you apply?

Many people could be missing out on a payment, repayment or grant from the Government.

Here are a few well worth investigating:

Apply for a rates rebate

If you’re a residential ratepayer on a low income, you could be eligible for a rates rebate of up to $700, or roughly four tanks of petrol at $2.75 a litre. (This is how we all think now, right? In tanks of petrol?)

Applications for the rebate are assessed against criteria set by the Government. Depending on the size of your rates bill and number of dependants, you could still qualify even if you’re earning more.

For more information, start with your local council or search “rates rebate” on the Govt.nz website.

Claim what you’re owed

Inland Revenue has about $261 million (many more tanks of gas than I can calculate) in unclaimed money waiting to be returned to its rightful owners.

Unclaimed money is money that is held by the likes of trusts, former employers, government departments and banks, because the owner can’t be found.

Amounts of more than $100 are pass on to Inland Revenue and the current average unclaimed amount is around $900 (5.5 tanks of petrol).

Check the IR unclaimed money database to see if you’re owed money. If the news is good, apply through the IR website, or by using your myIR login to get what’s yours.

If you put $1043 of your own money to your KiwiSaver account each year, the Government will add $521 to your nest egg. For nothing.

Capitalise on your KiwiSaver contributions

If you put $1043 of your own money to your KiwiSaver account in the year between July 1 and June 30, the Government will boost your balance by another $521 (three full tanks of 91).

That’s a return of 50% without any extra effort if deductions are made automatically from your salary or wages. Even if you’re earning minimum wage, the default rate of 3% for KiwiSaver contribution will put you over the $1043 threshold. Just make sure you’re signed up.

If you make voluntary contributions – say, you’re a contractor, self-employed or not working – keep them regular to make sure you hit the mark by the end of the financial year.

And if you contribute less than the full $1043, you’ll still qualify for a credit, worked out at 50c for every $1 you did squirrel away.

Bank that baby bonus

One of the less talked about Working for Families payments is Best Start, a weekly payment of $65 (about a third of a tank) for families with a new baby.

Families who qualify can receive the payment until their baby turns one, no matter how much they earn. However, it won’t be paid while the family is receiving paid parental leave payments.

After the first year, families earning less than $93,858 a year can continue to receive payments until their child turns three, but the amount will depend on the family income.

Warm up your home for (next to) nothing

Eligible homeowners can get a grant to cover 80% of the cost of ceiling and underfloor insulation through the Warmer Kiwi Homes scheme.

A grant for insulation could save eligible homeowners up to $3600.

In some areas, funding from community organisations can increase the grant even more.

According to Refresh Renovations, installing ceiling and underfloor insulation in an average three-bedroom house costs $2,500 to $4,500, depending on the grade of insulation used. Eighty per cent of $4500 is a not insignificant $3600 or almost 22 full tanks of gas.

Grants of up to 80% are also available for approved heat pumps and efficient wood or pallet burners, but they’re capped at $3000, including GST. That’s still 18 tanks of petrol.

The main criterion for a grant is that you (the owner) have a Community Services Card or live in an area identified as low-income.

Check your address on the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) website.