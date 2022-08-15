Cruise destinations gear up for thousands of visitors, but can short-staffed businesses cater for them?

Cruise passengers in Akaroa in early 2020 just before the New Zealand borders closed. The town expects 17 ship visits this season.

More than 100 cruise ships are due in Lyttelton and Akaroa harbours this summer, but short-staffed businesses might struggle to cater for them.

The full reopening of borders on August 1 has relaunched New Zealand as a destination on the lucrative cruise circuit.

Lyttelton is scheduled to have 86 visits to its new $67 million berth this season, from late October until early March. Akaroa has 17 booked.

Cruises brought 322,000 visitors into Kiwi ports during the last full season in 2018-19, according to Statistics NZ. The industry earned New Zealand $569.9m, comprising $370m in onshore spending by passengers and crews, $145.5m in shipping logistics such as food and fuel supplies, and $54m in GST.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff More than 80 cruise ships are booked in to dock at Lyttelton this season.

This season about 900 ships will visit New Zealand ports. Together Lyttelton and Akaroa will have more visits than Auckland.

New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Kevin O’Sullivan said ship numbers nationally were “about where we left off” compared with pre-pandemic. Cruise lines reported heavy bookings for the upcoming season, and some ships were 100% full with waiting lists, he said.

The association’s recent pre-season workshops at cruise destinations saw “robust discussions” with ports, locals, and onshore tour operators, O’Sullivan said. Concerns included staff shortages, and the expected volumes of bus traffic and bus parking.

“Staffing is a big problem, right around the country, there are real issues about how they can staff all the tours. Even the little cafes have to make sure they can continue to open”.

Supplied Cruise New Zealand executive officer Kevin O'Sullivan.

Coach lines would fly drivers around the country to have sufficient numbers at ports at busy times, he said.

O’Sullivan said Covid on cruise ships did not appear to be as much as a concern as it had been.

The Government says visitors arriving by sea over 17 must be vaccinated, except Kiwis or Australians who live in New Zealand. The cruise lines have stricter standards, with most requiring jabs for all passengers over 12.

Unlike arrivals by air, cruise passengers need not take Covid tests onshore.

The biggest ship arriving at Lyttelton will be Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas, carrying up to 4180 passengers and 1500 crew.

Supplied More punters will be hired for the cruising season.

Akaroa will now get mainly smaller ships, and no more than one arrival a day. Fifteen of the 17 scheduled can carry between 120 and 685 passengers, while the other two can take 1000 to 2000.

Between the earthquakes and the pandemic with Lyttelton out of action, Akaroa sometimes struggled with more than one ship anchored in the harbour and several thousand passengers onshore per day.

Sue Sullivan, chief executive of Christchurch Attractions which runs the tram, gondola, and river punting, as well as adventure tours to Hanmer Springs, said the number of cruise passengers expected was “fantastic” and they were having to hire more staff.

They recently ran a successful recruiting drive to find more tram drivers, and would soon do the same to find punters.

Staffing at Hanmer was a challenge, and they were facing the same difficulties as everyone else looking for workers in a small town, Sullivan said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Royal Caribbean cruise ship Ovation of the Seas is the biggest cruise ship scheduled to visit Christchurch this year.

A recent survey of Canterbury businesses found three quarters were finding it tougher to get staff than a year ago.

Vicki Tahau-Paton, chair of the Lyttelton Harbour Business Association, said the visits would give businesses a boost, but they did not expect big numbers to stay in Lyttelton.

Most passengers would head further afield, but locals would come to Lyttelton to see the ships or meet friends travelling on them, she said.

“It brings people in. I think businesses will cope really well.”

Tahau-Paton said Lyttelton had been neglected and made a bad impression as a gateway to the city for cruise passengers. Infrastructure including roads were in poor condition, and the tunnel surroundings were unattractive, she said.

“Look at the Memorial Ave [airport] entrance and how beautiful it is. We are not being treated the same as everybody over the hill.”

NINE Thousands of cruise fans are on board P&O's Pacific Explorer.

The area also needs safer roads so cruise passengers and other visitors and residents could cycle around the harbour, she said.

Akaroa Residents Association president Harry Stronach said while arrivals would be “well down” from recent years, the town would also get visitors by bus on day trips from Lyttelton cruises.

Residents remain concerned about buses lining the waterfront and trying to pass on narrow streets, Stronach said.

“When we’ve done surveys, 90 per cent of residents want the buses moved”.

In a recent submission to the local community board, the association requested a traffic management plan for October to March. It wants buses banned from the waterfront, with shuttles running to bus parking at the town’s recreation area.