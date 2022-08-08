Tasman District Council urges Waka Kotahi to fix roads near Murchison

An underslip at Dellows Bluff on State Highway 6 near Murchison is awaiting repair.

Frustrated by the wait for repairs to the main highways between Murchison and Springs Junction, Tasman District Council intends writing to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency urging action.

Two areas – one on State Highway 65 between Shenandoah and Maruia and the other at Dellows​ Bluff on State Highway 6 near Murchison – are down to a single lane, controlled by traffic lights and a 30kph speed restriction. The damaged roads are on a key route between Nelson and Christchurch while Dellows Bluff is also on the main route between Nelson and the West Coast.

According to the Waka Kotahi website, the restrictions have been in place since February 18 for SH6 at Dellows Bluff and February 22 for the SH65 site where a “road drop-out” is the issue.

Dellows Bluff, about 6km west of Murchison, is affected by an underslip on the Buller River side of the highway. However, potential rockfall is also a concern after large rocks fell in late July, prompting the closure of the highway at the site for three days.

READ MORE:

* Unrepaired state highway causes community angst

* Locals feel the squeeze after State Highway 6 closure

* Last highway re-opens as work continues on local roads



Waka Kotahi/Supplied A site at Dellows Bluff on State Highway 6, near Murchison, and another on State Highway 65 are awaiting repairs by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Before passing a resolution requesting council staff write the letter to Waka Kotahi, elected members on the operations committee raised concerns about both sites, but it was Dellows Bluff that caused most angst.

Some residents also raised concerns about the SH6 site in late July.

Situated between Murchison and the SH6 intersection with SH65 at O’Sullivans Bridge, any closure of the highway at this point meant a long detour for commuters.

After the meeting, operations committee chairman, deputy mayor and Lakes-Murchison ward councillor Stuart Bryant said four-wheel-drive vehicles may be able to travel through Matakitaki and over the Maruia Saddle to bypass the Dellows Bluff section of SH6. However, that alternative route was unsuitable for trucks and vehicles towing a trailer or caravan. It was also “very tricky” for two-wheel drive vehicles, Bryant said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tasman District Council deputy mayor and chairman of the operations committee Stuart Bryant says it seems the sites at Dellows Bluff and SH65 “are taking a long time to be actioned”.

In late July, when SH6 was closed at Dellows Bluff due to the rockfall, Bryant said he was contacted by a transport operator wanting to move dairy cows south from Murchison.

“To take those cows home around the long way would have cost another $7000, to go down through the inland road [via the Wairau Valley] and through the Lewis [Pass],” he said.

That transport operator waited for the road to reopen before moving the cows.

Concerns about the time it was taking to repair the road at Dellows Bluff and the potential closure of SH6 at the site had also been raised by the Murchison and Districts Community Council.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Large rocks that fell on State Highway 6 at Dellows Bluff in late July prompted the closure of the road for three days.

In a report on the matter, Bryant says that it seems the sites at Dellows Bluff and SH65 “are taking a long time to be actioned by NZTA”.

Bryant told his fellow elected members that he believed the letter should be sent to Waka Kotahi “expressing our frustration around this process and asking them what they intend to do and when”.

He moved a resolution to that effect.

STUFF Work to clear a slip on Cockayne Rd in Ngaio, Wellington - one of dozens in the city in a two-week period. Video first published on August 1, 2022.

Councillor Dean McNamara seconded the resolution, saying that Dellows Bluff, in particular, was “a crucial piece of the roading infrastructure”.

“I think, we need to put some pressure on them because that slump is just sitting there waiting to disappear,” McNamara said. “It's not improving.”

Bryant on Monday was visiting the area with mayor Tim King to talk with members of the Murchison community and gather information for the preparation of the letter.

He said he “certainly hoped” the two sites would be repaired sooner rather than later.

On its website, Waka Kotahi says September 26 is the date of an “expected resolution” for the SH65 site. For Dellows Bluff, it’s December 19.

In early July, before the rockfall, Waka Kotahi top of the south system manager Andrew James said work on the underslip at Dellows Bluff was expected to begin in spring 2022 and be completed later in 2022 or early 2023.