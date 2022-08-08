Visa launches eco-friendly payment solutions in New Zealand

Visa is offering to help shoppers understand the carbon footprint of their spending habits.

It has launched Visa Eco Benefits, which calculates the carbon footprint of a person’s shopping based on their Visa transactions, and offers the option of carbon offsetting or charitable donations.

It will be available to cardholders who have accounts with banks that sign up for the programme.

The carbon footprint calculation is run by Verrency, which also runs a carbon action index. It calculates an estimated carbon footprint from inputs including merchant category code and transaction amounts.

Visa country manager Anthony Watson said 76% of people in a survey conducted by Visa and YouGov said they were more likely to make more environmentally friendly purchases if they could see their carbon footprint and take steps to change their spending habits.

Visa will also offer physical cards made from sustainable materials and personalised tips on sustainable consumption.

Customers can access a carbon footprint calculator, offset their carbon footprint from a range of specially curated projects in areas such as forestry and clean energy and make charitable contributions donations to environmental organisations.

Verrency chief executive Jeroen van Son said consumer household expenditure was a major contributor of global greenhouse gas emissions.

“That gives us as consumers a phenomenal opportunity to address climate change by off-setting the carbon footprint of our day-to-day behaviour and start to live a carbon-neutral life. Up until now, customers did not have any convenient tools to take decisive action to offset their carbon footprint. “