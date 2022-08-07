Mitre 10 Mega under the hammer for 'ladies night' advertisement

A Mitre 10 Mega has come underfire for a ladies night advertisement on social media. (File photo)

Hardware store Mitre 10 Mega has come under fire for an advertisement for “ladies night”.

The Whanganui store posted the ad on social media, which used a stock image of a woman using an angle grinder to trim her toenails.

The woman was wearing a hard hat and safety googles, but there were no pants in sight.

The post was advertising for the store’s ladies night in September, which is a fundraiser for Hospice Whanganui.

Supplied The advert was pulled and replaced by one with a generic tool photo.

As well as challenges, knowledge stations, creative stations, and prices, the attendees also have a chance to enter in a cake-baking competition.

Commenters called the advertisement sexist and said the image was derogatory. “Not acceptable,” posted one.

The advertisement was later removed and replaced by a generic image of tools.

Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui has been approached for comment.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Mitre 10 said the post was not reflective of the values of the co-operative.

“We apologise for any offence it may have caused. We contacted the store that created it as soon as it was brought to our attention and the post was immediately deleted.”