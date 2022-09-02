Gloriavale businesses stripped of FernMark licences for Moo Chews snacks and Pure Vitality health products

Gloriavale leaders are under growing pressure as more of their businesses suffer the consequences of bad publicity about working conditions.

Two Gloriavale brands have been stripped of their government-endorsed FernMark licences as the Christian Community is once again in court over labour issues.

Moo Chews milk-based snacks for children and Pure Vitality health products have had their FernMark licences revoked by government agency New Zealand Story, which said it had taken the action “in light of the current publicity” after taking advice from its in-house lawyers and law firm Buddle Findlay.

The FernMark is used to promote New Zealand products overseas, and licencees must be “of good character and repute,” and comply with all relevant New Zealand laws and regulations.

A review of the licences began in May after an Employment Court ruling that several of the Christian community’s businesses used child labour and treated workers as volunteers when they were employees entitled to be paid minimum wage.

READ MORE:

* Gloriavale kids made to work days without sleep, one chained to steel post, court told

* What now for Gloriavale Christian Community's $41m business empire?

* Moo Chews ditches Gloriavale factory and seeks new manufacturer

* Products made at Gloriavale keep their FernMark export licences for now



A second Employment Court case that began this week has been brought by six former Gloriavale women members claiming they should have been paid for their long hours of domestic work cooking meals, sewing and doing laundry.

NZ Story chief executive David Downs said the revocation of FernMark licences followed concerns about a number of issues highlighted through recent media and court proceedings.

“In light of the current publicity, and in the context of the role that NZ Story and the FernMark play in the international marketplace, we determined that terminating the licence agreements was the best course at this time.”

Stuff Moo Chews milk bites produced at a Gloriavale factory will no longer be able to carry the FernMark after the company received notice in July that its licence was being revoked.

Supplied It is rare for Government agency NZ Story to revoke a FernMark licence and chief executive David Downs says it has only occurred a couple of times in the past for non-payment of licence fees.

Downs said a standard clause in the licence agreement allowed either party to pull out, and NZ Story had to give three months’ notice which took effect from the end of October, when the businesses had to cease all electronic use of the FernMark.

They could continue to use it on any packaging already printed, and continue to sell products carrying the logo if they were already in the market on the date of termination.

In May Gloriavale leaders issued a public apology for failing to prevent labour exploitation and sexual abuse, and they gave assurances that children no longer worked in its businesses.

When asked to comment on the recent licencing loss, leader Peter Righteous said they would need a day or two to frame a reply.

Pure Vitality’s deer velvet range includes a libido enhancer for women and sleep aids, and according to the Moo Chews website, the milk-based snack is exported to Australia, the UK, India and China.

The product made headlines last year after two distributors pulled out of handling the kids’ snacks when it was revealed they were made at Gloriavale, and although Moo Chews initially announced it was looking for another manufacturer, production continues in a factory at Gloriavale’s Haupiri property.

The FernMark losses are the latest fallout from the Employment Court decision, ongoing publicity about injuries to Gloriavale workers, and sexual abuse of children at the remote community.

screenshot The Pure Vitality website promoting the brand's health supplements and anti-aging skincare products does not spell out that they are made at Gloriavale.

Westland Dairy Company’s move to suspend milk collection from Gloriavale’s three dairy farms until there were changes to the Christian community’s “values and standards” was halted when Cannan Farming Dairy Ltd applied to the High Court for an injunction, and both parties agreed supply could continue until the court delivered its decision.

Countdown supermarket has been in discusssions with Westland Milk Products over its stocking of the company’s West Gold butter, and said it would decide how to proceed once the injunction ruling was released.

Three meat companies also announced they would stop sending offal to Gloriavale’s Value Proteins meal plant which supplies pet manufacturers.

Stuff asked the Ministry for Primary Industries if exporter and other registrations issued under the Animal Products Act to Gloriavale companies such at Moo Chews, Pure Vitality, Value Proteins, and Forest Gold Honey were under threat.

In response to an Official Information Act request,MPI said it did not consider the Employment Court declaration on volunteer labour grounds for reconsidering registration.

But it could take action if any registered Gloriavale companies, or their key personnel, were convicted of offences specified in the act as grounds for reconsidering their registration status.