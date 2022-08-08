Ingrid Starnes clothing business pulls itself out of $400,000 Covid debt

The latest Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion from NZIER shows how much pressure businesses are under at the moment.

A New Zealand clothing label has managed to pull itself out of more than $400,000 of Covid debt in just two-and-a-half years. But it is now making a major change to the way it operates.

Simon Pound, director of clothing, lingerie and fragrance label Ingrid Starnes, puts some of its debt-reduction success down to the demand for face masks.

“The face mask sales pretty much stopped once omicron required masks that weren’t just silk or cotton, but they gave us some momentum which we’re grateful for,” he said.

The business, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wore on the cover of Time magazine two years ago, ended up in debt when the opening of its new, bigger store at Commercial Bay in Auckland, and a new season collection, clashed with the first lockdown.

“We had twice the production debt as usual, and weren’t deemed essential so couldn’t sell any clothes at all, and the development was delayed,” Pound said.

He determined the business would only be able to earn a very slim margin on all the clothing, and with the new store-related debt it could not see any way it could get out of the debt trap without running the risk of trading while insolvent.

Supplied The brand found itself in debt after the timing of opening a bigger store at Commercial Bay, and a new season collection, clashed with the first lockdown.

“We couldn’t responsibly make any more stock for the stores, so couldn’t continue in retail. And if we didn’t change everything, right then, we would be bankrupt. It was very unfortunate timing. We got caught at full stretch.

“We had upwards of $400,000 of debt in the business at the worst moment, with a lot of obligations. We tried to crowdfund, were unsuccessful, and then had to negotiate out of our leases and make 10-plus team members redundant, and have an end-of-retail sale.”

Rather than liquidate, Pound said the business decided to find a way to pay everyone, and by communicating with customers and suppliers and landlords it was able to exit most obligations and clear most of the debt through a sale period.

SUPPLIED Simon Pound, co-founder and director of Ingrid Starnes, says the company has managed to pull itself out of $400,000 worth of debt.

At the end of that period it still had more than $150,000 of debt, but very little stock left, so it developed a pre-sale made-to-order collection model, in which only what people ordered was made. That allowed for less production, while money still came in to pay off debt.

Pound said the business had forecasted it to take about five years to pay the debt off, but it managed to get rid of it in two-and-a -alf years.

Now it is making changes for the future.

“We look forward to taking a bit of the pressure off, and resetting. We'll continue to make made-to-order pieces, bridal dresses and lingerie, and still have the fragrance.

“But we will no longer make collections of clothing -and will be a much smaller, simpler operation, one where if something unprecedented happens like 12 weeks of being closed it won’t mean that we’ll have the ride we’ve had,” he said.

But Pound said despite the stress, he wouldn’t change a thing.

“We’ve been very lucky that unlike so many Covid business casualties, we’ve been able to bounce back.”