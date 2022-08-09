Tattoo voucher sweetens deal in battle for hospitality staff

Nelson bar owners Nick and Kymberly Widley are facing a summer staff shortage and have come up with some innovative incentives.

A Nelson bar and restaurant owner is hoping a $500 tattoo voucher will help attract staff as hospitality businesses struggle to fill vacancies ahead of summer.

Nick Widley, who along with wife Kymberly owns Mama Cod, Kismet and Tatton’s, is advertising for front of house staff, with the promise of the living wage, plus a tattoo voucher after six months on the job.

They had seen a business in Germany use a similar offer and get a 25% jump in job applications, he said.

“So we thought – why not?”

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail Kismet owners Nick and Kymberly Widley, with general manager Adriaan Voorn (centre), are hoping the offer of a $500 tattoo voucher, along with the living wage, will help attract new staff ahead of the busy summer season.

The move comes as the business was “finding it almost impossible” to fill vacancies.

The lack of people coming into the country on working holiday visas during the pandemic, along with natural attrition of staff, had left a big gap in the industry, Widley said.

“After two and a half years you’re eventually run dry of staff – and especially experienced staff ... we’re not the only ones finding it difficult.”

The push to find staff was all the more important heading into summer, he said.

“We’re expecting the biggest summer we have had in a few years, and there’s not enough staff to go around to get us back trading every day.”

If they couldn’t increase the staffing levels, they would be forced to stick with winter opening hours through the summer. That would mean being open five days a week, from 3pm, rather than seven days from 12pm.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail Nick Widley said about 75% of their staff had tattoos – including some with matching whisky themed pieces of body art.

“It means we’re not going to be able to offer a full summer service.”

Limiting hours was already noticeable in Nelson, where it was virtually impossible to dine out on a Monday evening, he said.

He hoped the tattoo vouchers would help attract “unique personalities”, he said.

“Inking yourself and putting your own stamp on yourself and putting your own personality on your skin is quite a nice trait.”

About 75% of their staff had tattoos, and it wasn’t uncommon for team members to get matching, whisky themed, ink, he said.

But, if people didn’t fancy a tattoo they could instead opt for piercing, haircut, facial, or book vouchers, as the aim was to offer a reward for hard work, he said.

The vouchers were being offered along with the living wage as a starting salary. The living wage of $23.65 an hour is considered the minimum required to cover bills while still having money to participate in society.

Offering a decent wage was the right thing to do as an employer, and the tattoo voucher was a way of treating staff, he said.

Widley said the struggles for staff weren’t unique to Nelson.

On Tuesday business management platform MYOB released a survey result of 500 small to medium business, which found 32% were struggling to fill vacancies, and 33% had increased some wages.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson Hospitality Association president Ian Williams says businesses have to get creative to attract staff.

Nelson Hospitality Association president Ian Williams said the living wage was becoming standard in the industry and businesses were coming up with creative incentives to try and attract staff.

“Everyone is really worried about staffing levels and how much we’ll be able to open.”

His businesses, The Vic and Burger Culture, had used an array of sweeteners, including gym memberships, massage vouchers and bonuses to try and attract staff.

With summer approaching many businesses would have to make tough choices around opening hours.

One thing they would consider was ways they could continue to operate with fewer staff, such as cutting table service, he said.

“Is it going to have to be ordering at the bar because it’s the more efficient way of doing it?”