Kiwis' fuel bill drops but cost of living crunch keeps lid on spending

New Zealanders’ fuel bill dropped by $39 million in July, while grocery spending jumped $52m, according to Stats NZ.

The latest retail card spending data shows an overall drop of 0.2% between June and July, when adjusted for seasonal effects. It was the first fall in underlying spending since March.

The largest increase was in consumables (groceries and liquor), up $52m or 2.2%.

Ricky Ho, business performance manager at Stats NZ, said the 6.1% lower fuel spend contributed to the fall in retail card spending.

“Fuel prices started to decrease during the second half of July.”

1 NEWS There is no shortage of claims around the drivers of the soaring cost of living and the solutions.

The price at the pump dropped after the Government questioned fuel companies’ profit margins.

In actual terms, total retail spending using electronic cards was $6.2 billion in the month, down $31m (0.5%) from July 2021.

The electronic card transactions series covers all debit, credit, and charge card transactions with New Zealand-based merchants. It can be used to indicate changes in consumer spending and economic activity.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said the weakness in card spending last month showed the effect record-high inflation was having on households.

“Consumer confidence has fallen to record lows, and this low confidence is starting to lower spending,” he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen says the weakness in card spending last month shows the effect record-high inflation was having on households.

New Zealanders were pulling back spending on longer-lasting items as budget constraints started to bite.

“Day-to-day spending continues to rise, as inflation pushes prices higher and means that Kiwis are paying more for the same stuff – and getting less bang for buck.

“Spending on essentials remains a key focus for households, but means that non-core spending is more limited. Apparel and hospitality spending both fell in July, as New Zealand households re-prioritise what to spend on.”

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said the figures were no surprise.

‘Retailers are feeling the pressure as consumers reprioritise their spending through the current economic situation.

“We are definitely seeing customers focus more on basics and necessities, and we're seeing people reduce their other spending to take account of the higher petrol costs. We're also seeing consumers start to ‘trade down’ to cheaper brands, and be more deliberate about their shopping.”

ASB economists said despite the $350 cost of living payment and wage inflation rising, retail spending was unlikely to show the same vigour in 2022 as it did last year.

“Consumer sentiment is weak with households gun-shy on major purchases and with soft expectations for household finances and the economy in general. Moreover, easing border restrictions are not necessarily a boon for domestic retail, with RBNZ credit card data showing a sharper increase in overseas billings on domestic cards in relation to spending in NZ billed to overseas cards.”